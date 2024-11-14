The Ministry of Education (MoE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Holdings to provide special healthcare services for Ministry employees and their immediate families, as well as medical treatments and vaccination services for students across all educational levels.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education; Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman, Burjeel Holdings; Sheikha Khulood Al Qassimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Supervision Sector at the MoE; John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and other senior officials from both entities at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai. Under the MoU, Burjeel Holdings will expand the ‘IFHAS’ program, offering comprehensive health checks for the early detection and prevention of chronic diseases to MoE employees and their families. It will also provide fitness checks and vaccinations for all school students nationwide.