HONOR has always been at the forefront of smartphone innovation, and the HONOR X9 Series is a testament to this commitment. The new addition to the series, HONOR X9c builds on the legacy and success of HONOR X9b series and is set to take durability to new heights. The unbreakable AI smartphone, HONOR X9c not only has increased drop resistance but also offers extreme temperature and water resistance. With a better screen, a bigger battery, and faster supercharge capabilities and powered with AI, HONOR X9c is designed to meet the demands of modern life.

Building on the legacy of HONOR X9b series

HONOR X9b series was a breakthrough for the brand, introducing the world to an unbreakable smartphone that set new standards in durability. It allowed HONOR to significantly increase its market share globally, with an impressive more than 80 per cent sell out increase in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) compared to the X9a.

The success of the HONOR X9b series not only solidified HONOR's reputation for quality and innovation but also significantly boosted its market share. The X9b's unbreakable design captured the attention of consumers worldwide, particularly in the MEA, where the demand for robust and reliable devices is high. This success has strengthened HONOR's brand presence and loyalty among consumers, positioning it as a leader in the durable mid-range smartphone segment.

HONOR X9c: The unbreakable AI smartphone

Image Credit: Supplied

A survey by Statista found that 68 per cent of smartphone users consider durability as a key factor when purchasing a new device. HONOR X9c 5G is triple-resistant to drops, heat, and water, earning the prestigious SGS Gold Label certification for durability. This certification ensures that the HONOR X9c provides a more reliable and trustworthy smartphone experience against accidental damages. Whether you are an adventurer, a professional, or an everyday user, HONOR X9c is engineered to withstand life's toughest challenges.

Revolutionary AI features

HONOR X9c also brings a host of incredible AI features that make life easier by addressing users' pain points. From the HONOR AI Motion Sensing feature that captures the perfect photo every time to the AI Eraser function that removes unwanted background distractions, HONOR X9c is designed to enhance your daily life.

The introduction of HONOR X9c is expected to further solidify HONOR's position in the mid-range smartphone segment. By offering a device that combines exceptional durability with cutting-edge AI features, HONOR aims to attract a broader audience, including professionals, adventurers, and everyday users who require a reliable and robust smartphone.

Competitive pricing

HONOR X9c's competitive pricing and innovative features are designed to appeal to cost-conscious consumers without compromising on quality. This strategy is expected to drive higher sales volumes and increase market penetration, particularly in emerging markets where durability and affordability are key factors in purchasing decisions.