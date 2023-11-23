Still in search of the best White Friday deals ? As we gear up to welcome a new year, our old electronics might just be overdue for an upgrade. Students will want to look into high-performance, lightweight laptops for the upcoming spring semester, and families preparing to update the house will have their eyes set on discounted entertainment systems.

Look no further than Amazon's White Friday Sale , where blockbuster deals on electronics are up to 70 per cent off until November 28. Whether you're a gamer, a gadget wiz or simply scouring for a gift, there's something for everyone here by well-reputed manufacturers, from Microsoft Windows to Sony.

If you opt for online payment, don't forget to check out bank offers. With an ADCB Mastercard, shoppers can get an extra 15 per cent off using the code 'ADCB15'. The list of discounts is a long one, so browse our best-rated picks first to save time and effort. Subscribe to Prime for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Smartphone Deal: Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Pros

Large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display

26 hours of video playback

Action mode films steady videos

Record in 4K Dolby Vision

Crash detection

Cons

Misses out on iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP camera

With over Dh800 knocked off the original retail value, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is yours for taking, on a budget. This flagship smartphone packages the best of the iPhone 14 series, from the 6.7-inch display to 26 hours of video playback. It's lighter than the Pro Max from the range, despite carrying the same screen size and boasts a longer battery life than the Pro model. Everything computes at lightning speed with the A15 Bionic chip, including the advanced 12MP camera system that supports shake-free action videos. While it's not the latest iPhone 15, reviewers wrap it up for birthdays as the perfect 'upgrade' phone.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh245.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285 and two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

2. Best Smartwatch Deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Smartwatch

Pros

Larger screen than predecessors

Cellular connectivity for phone-free operation

Advanced sleep tracking

Track over 90 exercises

Water-resistant in up to 50 metres

Cons

Cellular connectivity is only possible via one service provider

A highly anticipated smartwatch release of 2023, the Galaxy Watch6 is a whopping 50 per cent off this WFS. Make it your fitness companion this winter, and get insights into sleep, blood pressure, heart rate and workout statistics. It also sports the Galaxy Watch's biggest screen yet. The advanced sleep coaching helps plan your bedtime once the watch tracks the four stages of your sleep. Another intuitive sensor measures your body fat, skeletal muscle, body water and more by just sitting on your wrist. As for fitness metrics, take part in over 90 exercises, and the smartwatch detects your heart rate zone to keep you focused for the best results. More good news is that this is an LTE model, so you're getting a seamless call and text function from your watch if you use an Etisalat SIM card.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh66.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh75.

3. Best Tablet Deal: Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Pros

Two-in-one tablet with laptop capabilities

15-hour battery life

Operates on 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5

1080p HD camera

Built-in kickstand

Cons

Reviewers suggest 16GB RAM for faster performance

The only serious device you need for work and play, Surface Pro 9 harnesses the performance of a laptop in a tablet form factor. This 13-inch all-in-one computer comes with a built-in kickstand so it keeps upright as you slide the Surface Pro Keyboard under the screen. It runs on the 12th generation of Intel Evo Core i5, which provides sufficient speed to see you through school and office work for 15 hours. Throw in the Surface Slim Pen 2, and bring your ideas to life on demanding apps like Adobe Photoshop, or scribble class notes quickly. Users who own an iPad find the Microsoft tablet more convenient for travel. Plus, it features two Thunderbolt ports for connecting to larger displays.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh249.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh341, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285 and two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

4. Best Television Deal: Samsung 65-Inch Crystal UHD TV

Pros

4K resolution on a 65-inch screen

Motion Xcelerator adds extra frames between scenes

HDR10+ support

Control smart home devices

Three HDMI ports

Cons

Might need a soundbar

Snag a 4K TV at an incredible price, but it's not just any smart television - the Crystal UHD 65-inch screen by Samsung is a 2023 model, so you're bringing only the latest home. With HDR10+ support and one billion colours, enjoy vibrant, true-to-life picture supported by a processor that upscales any TV show or movie to 4K resolution. Though the refresh rate clocks at 50Hz, gamers have the benefit of Motion Xcelerator, a feature that automatically adds frames to scenes for a smoother performance. Its value for money stuns reviewers, who say that it's too good for the retail price. Now, the TV is under Dh2,000 for an even cheaper steal!

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh137.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh190 and two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh242.

5. Best Streaming Deal: Corsair Elgato Stream Deck XL

Pros

32 customisable hotkeys

Triggers social media apps, folders, images, audio clips and shortcuts

Streamlines workflow on editing software

Creates action sequences

Tactile buttons for ease of use

Cons

Expensive

Up-and-coming streamers will always want a Stream Deck in their corner, because it makes quick work of multiple operations. For a live audience, timing is everything, and the Stream Deck, with its 32 hotkeys offers instant access at the touch of a button. Adjust audio levels, change scenes, switch cameras, trigger onscreen GIFs and launch social media apps. All keys are customisable to suit your streaming needs with a simple drag and drop, but these can be used as shortcuts to streamline your video editing, too. You also have the option to create an action sequence onto a single key, allowing you to launch an intro scene, write a tweet and send a chat message one after the other. Reviewers find relief in the Stream Deck for cutting down time and eliminating manual work.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh66.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh65.

6. Best Gaming Deal: Microsoft Xbox Series S Console

Pros

Travel-friendly console size

512GB internal storage

Backward compatible with all Xbox generations

Quick resume feature

Comes with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Cons

Internal storage could be small for avid gamers

The Xbox Series S console is currently valued under Dh1,000 this WFS. Gamers don't have to stock up on physical CDs, since it's a digital platform where titles worth 512GB can be installed. It's also the smallest Xbox console ever, taking as little space as possible under the TV or the monitor, while reviewers pack it up for travels. Experience next-gen speed when you get to resume multiple games without a loading screen. The console comes paired with the Xbox Wireless Controller and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for immediate access to over 100 games right out of the box. Happy gamers in the reviews appreciate the backward compatibility with original Xbox titles. Competitive players also prefer the swift performance in first-person shooter games, which play out better than on the PlayStation 5, some add.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh70.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh52 and two years for Dh73.

7. Best Camera Deal: Sony Alpha A7 III Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Pros

24.2MP full-frame sensor

Three-inch touchscreen LCD monitor

OLED electronic viewfinder

710 shots per charge

In-built five-axis stabilisation

Cons

Expensive

Comes without a lens

The ever-popular Sony Alpha A7 III mirrorless camera sees a huge price dock. The base unit, sold without a lens, carries a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor capable of recording 4K clips. It has a built-in five-axis stabilisation for steady shots and can take up to 10 frames per second. The AF (autofocus) locks onto even fast-moving subjects, and then tracks them smoothly during movie recording. The rear three-inch LCD touchscreen monitor tilts to support high and low filming angles, but you can also stick to the OLED electronic viewfinder for incredible eye clicks. You're getting up to 710 shots per charge, a battery life rivalling that of high-performing DSLRs. Low-light shooting is where the camera shines, say reviews.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh424.83 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh52 and two years for Dh73.