Whether you're hammering out a presentation at a bustling coffee shop, streaming your favorite show on a cross-country flight, or video conferencing with colleagues across the globe, a reliable laptop is your lifeline. However, it can be truly annoying when you see the dreaded low-battery notification pop up, just as you hit your stride.

Don't worry, it's 2024 now, and we've got you sorted with more enduring options from top brands. Apple has a commendable selection of laptops with batteries lasting as long as 30 hours, and Lenovo isn't too far behind, either.

So, you don't have to worry about your laptop dying out on you, in the midst of work or entertainment. With the help of Santosh Vijayasarthy, an IT consultant and veteran in the industry for over 10 years, we've curated a list of laptops with the longest-lasting battery life. See which one works for you!

Pick one with Prime membership to bring the device home as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Apple MacBook Air

Pros

M3 processor powerhouse

Manageable price

Thin and light

Battery life of around 18 hours

Cons

Very few ports

Storage capacity fills up quickly

Apple's 2024 lineup saw a significant shake-up with the introduction of a 15-inch MacBook Air. This new size option positions itself between the compact 13-inch Air and the powerful 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The 15-inch, which is said to have a battery life of 18 hours, has the M3 chip, which gives the system an edge when it comes to faster processing, smoother multi-tasking, and enhanced graphic abilities. Owing to the M3 processor, the new MacBook Air models can power two external displays over its two Thunderbolt 4 ports at once. According to Vijayasarthy, the larger 15-inch provides an immersive viewing experience. “It’s perfect for designers and gamers,” he says. However, despite the big screen, the weight is manageable. Some reviewers have complained that the model comes with just 256GB storage, which can fill up quickly. Nevertheless, it is considered an all-rounder option for users who value a balance between performance, a large display, and a price point that's more affordable than the MacBook Pro line.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh458.12 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh482, accidental damage protection for one year for Dh522 and two-year damage protection warranty and one year extended warranty for Dh666.

2. Best Business Laptop: HP Dragonfly G4

Pros

Long battery life, up to 20 hours

Numerous ports

Sleek and light

Cons

No SD slot

Expensive

Slightly awkward keyboard

The G4 is noted to take the "gold medal" in battery life, according to reviewers. In fact, it runs for around 20 hours at least, even with video playbacks. This sleek machine is mainly for business professionals, and on-the-go users seeking a balance between portability, performance, and premium features. It has Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, offering efficient performance for everyday tasks, multitasking, and even some light creative work, explains Vijayasarthy. Moreover, the 13.5-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display offers sharp visuals and ample screen real estate for productivity tasks. It also has collaboration features like noise cancellation and a privacy screen to enhance video conferencing experiences. However, do note that it can be on the pricey side, and does not have an SD slot.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh545.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dhh567, accidental damage protection for one year for Dh664 and two-year damage protection warranty plus one year extended warranty for Dh847.

3. Best Large-Screen Laptop: Lenovo Yoga 7i 16

Pros

Effective performance

Large, high-resolution screen

Outstanding battery life, up to 20 hours

Cons

Limited ports

Mediocre display quality, according to some users

Touted to have an “outstanding” battery life, the Lenovo Yoga is a thin and sturdy machine that offers a spacious 16-inch display and a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core processor. With 20 hours of battery life on a low load, you can work and watch shows or entire films, without constantly looking for a charger. The 16-inch display, available in FHD (1920 x 1080) or QHD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, provides ample opportunity for multitasking, creative work, or enjoying movies and shows. It checks off boxes, when it comes to features too, says Vijayasarthy. The fingerprint reader is easy to use for login, and there’s a stylus too. Moreover, you never feel like carrying it is any trouble: The rounded edges help you with a firm grip. The Core i7-1360P does well with efficient multi-tasking. It's easier on the pocket as well, as it is affordable.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh218.57 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh285, accidental damage protection for one year for Dh341 and two-year damage protection warranty plus one year extended warranty for Dh363.

4. Best Durable Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Pros

Commendable battery life of up to 13 hours

Comfortable keyboard

Sturdy build

Cons

Below average audio

Not for gamers

Built in a stellar manner, this Lenovo Thinkpad can last for at least 13 to 14 hours. With a spill-resistant keyboard that has a buttery feel, its sleek design, durability and battery life have garnered praise from many reviewers. The Lenovo ThinkPad utilises a carbon fibre and magnesium alloy chassis, meeting military-grade standards. This translates to exceptional durability for the bumps and knocks of everyday business use, explains Vijayasarthy. Owing to its 11th Gen Intel Core processor, the X1 Carbon Gen 11 delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks. There are around five display options for this laptop. The baseline display is a 1,920 x 1,200-pixel, nontouch IPS panel rated for 400 nits of brightness. It also features a 1080p webcam. However, while the speakers are adequate for video conferencing, they lack the richness and depth for a truly immersive audio experience. Do note that the X1 Carbon also offers a limited selection of ports, which might necessitate additional adapters.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dhs438.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh482, accidental damage protection for one year for Dh522 and two-year damage protection warranty plus one year extended warranty for Dh666.

5. Best Laptop For Content Creation: Asus Zenbook 14

Pros

Stunning display

Comfortable keyboard

Battery life up to 16 hours

Numerous port selections

Cons

Can get warm

Average webcam

Praised for its “gorgeous” display by reviewers, the Asus Zenbook 14 has a battery life of at least 16 hours. It's a standout device, explains Vijayasarthy, owing to its premium design, strong connectivity, and ample number of ports on the side of the Zenbook. The laptop has a mix of dual 10Gbps USB-C ports, which support fast charging, and 4K external displays via DisplayPort adapters, full-sized USB-Type A, and an HDMI monitor port and microSD card slot. The 3.5mm audio jack can be used with headphones and headsets. The audio gets a strong boost thanks to Dolby Atmos audio and a dual-channel smart amplifier. The Zenbook 14 offers a variety of display options, including a FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel or an OLED display with stunning visuals, deep blacks, and vibrant colors. The OLED option makes it ideal for creative professionals or those who prioritise a superior viewing experience.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh308.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh380, accidental damage protection for one year for Dh390 and two-year damage protection warranty plus one year extended warranty for Dh484.

6. Best Premium: Apple MacBook Pro (16.2-inch)

Pros

Battery life of up to 22 hours

Superb M3 processor

Several ports and connectivity

Cons

Expensive

No touchscreen

Another one of Vijayasarthy’s recommendations, this one’s for the demanding professionals, video editors, engineers, and anyone who needs top-tier performance. A “fantastic” battery of 22 hours, this laptop, owing to its M3 chip, has faster processing, smoother multitasking, and enhanced graphics capabilities for demanding applications. That’s not all: the 16.2-inch mini-LED display offers exceptional brightness, contrast ratio, and wide colour gamut, making it ideal for professional creative work like photo and video editing. The 3,456 by 2,234 pixel IPS panel almost hits 4K resolution, with 254 pixels per inch, and it's backed with 10,000 mini-LED backlights. And, the panel can deliver OLED-like contrast levels, with deep, rich black levels and bright, vibrant colour. There are ample configuration options, as well as abundant ports and connectivity. On the left of the device, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headset audio jack. On the right, there are more ports, with a third Thunderbolt 4 port, a full-size HDMI output, and an SDXC card slot. It's a powerhouse, with a battery to match.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dhs994.62 for 12 months with select banks.

7. Best Laptop with Longest Battery Life: Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch)

Pros

Leading M3 performance

Battery life of 30 hours

Helpful connectivity

Sharp connections

Cons

Heavy and bulky

No touchscreen

The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch with the M3 chip offers a compelling blend of power and portability. It caters to creative professionals, programmers, and users who demand high performance without sacrificing a sleek and portable design, says Vijaysarthy. It’s a complete winner, in terms of battery life, as it can go up to 30 hours, say many reviews. It comes equipped with a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the left side of the chassis. On the right is an HDMI output, which can connect to a TV or monitor and an SDXC card slot for grabbing photos or video from a camera memory card. However, only the M3 Pro and Max versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro include a bonus third Thunderbolt 4 port, which means an extra connection with charging, DisplayPort support, and up to 40Gbps data throughput. It has a stunning display, with the 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR. The laptop likely has all the features you covet, for instnce, a snappy keyboard, and a 1080p Facetime camera. While the Macbook Pro 14-inch offers exceptional performance, it comes with a high price tag and the limited upgradeability might compel others to look at more affordable options.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh546.17 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh567, accidental damage protection for one year for Dh664 and two-year damage protection warranty plus one year extended warranty for Dh847.

What should I look for, when buying a laptop with long battery life?

It sounds great to want a laptop that lasts 30 hours, but does it really suit you and your budget? In order to address concerns, Vijayasarthy breaks down what you need to check when buying a laptop with a long-lasting battery.

Processor and efficiency

Low-power processors: Look for laptops with processors designed for efficiency, such as Apple M-series chips or Intel Evo certified processors. These chips are optimised to use less power while still delivering good performance.

Number of cores: While more cores generally equate to better performance, they also consume more power. If battery life is your top priority, consider a laptop with fewer cores unless you need the extra processing power for demanding tasks.

Display Technology

Screen size: Larger screens typically consume more battery. If portability and battery life are key factors, consider a smaller screen size (around 13-14 inches).

Display type: Opt for laptops with Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution displays over higher resolutions like 4K. Higher resolutions offer sharper visuals, but come at the expense of battery life.

OLED vs. LED: While offering stunning visuals, OLED displays generally consume more power than traditional LED displays. Prioritise LED displays for longer battery life.

Our expert also advises you to check user reviews carefully, especially from reputable sources, to get real-world insights on battery performance in different usage scenarios.

Another factor to consider is, how much will you use your laptop? "If you primarily use it for web browsing or light productivity tasks, you won't need the same level of battery life as someone who needs it for video editing or gaming," Vijayasarthy explains.