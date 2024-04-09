Is bigger always better? Not everyone may agree, but some creatives appreciate a large screen, spaced-out keyboard and powerful performance to support their workload. A 15-inch laptop can sound outrageously bulky, when the trends have always favoured ultra-slim mini computers - a 13-inch screen is just easier to chuck into a bag.

But, don’t let the size discourage you from considering one. Larger machines offer more screen real estate for coding, designing and multitasking on the go. According to our expert, Muhammed Shameer, IT support and partner at Dubai-based repair store Techmate Computers, 15-inch laptops are also noticeably better at performing intensive tasks than smaller models (it’s why gaming laptops can go up to 18 inches).

To find out more about them, scroll to the bottom where Shameer explains how 15-inch laptops can impact your productivity. And if you’ve decided to make the purchase, find his recommendations ahead, all of which can be shopped from Amazon. Remember to get a Prime membership for free, next-day delivery, and check out other discounts on electronics.

1. Best Overall: Apple MacBook Air (2024)

Pros

Equipped with faster M3 chip

Up to 18 hours of battery life

Rich one billion colours on Liquid Retina display

Connects up to two external displays

Also comes in 16GB RAM or unified memory

Cons

Few connectivity ports

Apple's latest MacBook Air dropped in March 2024, and, according to Shameer, it's the best 15-inch laptop you can get on the market. Among its high-end specs, our expert finds the MacBook Air worth the coin for two reasons: excellent build quality and lighter weight, under half an inch thick and 1.5kg heavy. The newer model has an upgraded processor, now with the M3 chip that is up to 60 times faster than the M1 model. You can plug up to two external displays via two Thunderbolt ports, unlike before, which is great news for professionals who work with dual monitors. If you own an iPhone, both devices work together seamlessly for instant file transfers, and the laptop keeps all your Windows favourites on hand, like Microsoft Office apps. Connectivity is minimal, however - besides the Thunderbolt ports, you only get a 3.5mm headphone jack. Shameer also advises opting for the highest storage option, like our 512GB pick.

2. Best for Windows: Dell XPS 9530

Pros

Weighs less than 2kg with a 15.6-inch screen

Dedicated graphics card

Runs on 13th Gen Intel Core i7

Has 16GB RAM

Connectivity options included Thunderbolt ports, DisplayPort, SD card slot and headphone jack

Cons

Slightly heavier than best overall

For Windows users, Dell XPS 15 is their most reliable option, as recommended by Shameer. The latest XPS 9530 was released last year in 2023, and comes with the 13th Generation of Intel Core i7, bringing exceptional performance to the table and an extended battery life, paired with a dedicated 4GB graphics card that supports 8K videos. Its 15.6-inch non-touch screen is also slightly bigger than the MacBook Air display, making it heavier at 1.86kg. The XPS model is created for creators in photography, graphic designing, music and more. You have two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one DisplayPort, a full SD card slot and headphone jack, all lined in a slim 0.71-inch height. With the full HD+ display, the battery life can last up to 16 hours.

3. Best for Students: Microsoft Surface 5

Pros

Looks and feels great

Touchscreen 15-inch display

Runs on 12th Gen Intel Core i7

Meets minimum requirements with 8GB RAM

Connectivity options include Thunderbolt and USB-A ports

Cons

Can get warm

Microsoft Surface is long known for its Apple-like build and appearance, but its prices are much more forgiving than the MacBook. Sleek and lightweight, the Surface 5 computer arrives with the additional convenience of a 15-inch touch display best for split-screen multitasking. It runs on the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor to bring you snappy performance, no matter the number of tabs you leave open. The height measures 0.58 inches and it weighs 1.5kg, so the laptop slips into your backpack undetected. And, of course, since it's a Microsoft laptop, all your office apps are optimised to run as seamlessly as possible. Like the MacBook, there are limited ports but more variety - you can connect an external display via the Thunderbolt 4 port, use the classic USB-A port and a headphone jack. A light day's work should be manageable without lugging around the charger, given its 17-hour battery life. According to the reviews, it's a popular choice for students, who can go through long readings more comfortably with the touchscreen.

4. Best for Gaming: MSI Katana 15

Pros

High-end specs at a great value

Latest RTX 4070 graphics card

1TB storage with 16GB RAM

144Hz refresh rate

HDMI port with Thunderbolt 4 and USB-A ports

Cons

Heavier than others

Shameer recommends MSI laptops for gamers. Designed thin for a gaming machine, Katana 15 supports a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate to keep gameplay smooth. You can upgrade its 16GB RAM to 64GB manually, and enjoy the speeds of a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card at this value. That's not all - the slew of connectivity options include HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, three USB-A ports, RJ45 Ethernet port and a headphone jack. Gaming performance on this, per reviews, is beastly, making for a great medium for heavy programming as well. Our only gripe is that at 3.4kgs, this is the heaviest 15-inch laptop on the list.

5. Best Budget: HP Envy x360 Convertible

Pros

Covertible laptop and tablet in one

Runs on 12th Gen Intel Core i7 with 16GB RAM

Fast charge technology

Bezel-less touchscreen

HDMI, Thunderbolt, USB-A and memory card slot options

Cons

Battery doesn't last as long as stated

If your budget is under Dh3,000, then the popular HP Envy x360 is our expert-recommended pocket-friendly pick. Stacked with all the best specs, this 15-inch laptop is a two-in-one convertible with a bezel-less touchscreen so you can scribble on it in its tablet form whenever needed. Say hello to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, which put on a formidable performance on a laptop 0.72 inches high. It doesn't skimp out on ports, either - you're getting two USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt port, HDMI, an SD card slot and a headphone jack. With a fast charge, the battery goes from zero to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes! Reviews commend the strong 360-degree hinges and the crisp visuals on the screen with vibrant colours. They do note that the battery drains faster than stated.

Who are 15-inch laptops for?

With more room for bigger, better components, 15-inch laptops can accommodate a wider variety of connectivity options. Image Credit: Unsplash/Firosnv. Photography

A 15-inch display is still a portable device, if you don’t mind the space it can take up. Travelling professionals who are used to working on a PC monitor find these laptops the next-best option for completing their tasks.

“A 15-inch laptop is for editors, architects who use 3D modelling, designers, multitaskers and gamers. The keyboard is bigger because it sometimes keeps the number pad, so it’s also suitable for people with big hands. The laptop’s bulkiness might actually be good for them since it feels like a normal desktop experience,” said Shameer.

With more room for bigger, better components, 15-inch laptops can accommodate a wider variety of connectivity options. But that’s not all. “The laptop’s cooling system will be better, too. I find that the 14-inch models are not enhanced in that aspect, yet. So, there’s definitely a difference in performance,” he added.

Deciding on a display of this size should align with your purpose, or else it can be a source of inconvenience. Some things to keep in mind, says Shameer, are the space limitations at coffee shop tables, higher power consumption and finding the right carrying bag.

If the pros outweigh the cons for you, then the next step is to look into the laptop specs. Casual office users should opt for an Intel Core i5 processor at least, while professionals will want the processing speeds of a Core i7 chip and up.

As for RAM, which can also dictate smooth operations on the computer and shorter loading times, “8GB is the minimum nowadays”, but you also have 16GB for faster performance and up to 64GB for gaming.