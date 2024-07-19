Whether you're a high school student, freshman or pursuing a graduate degree, you need to be armed with the right tech essentials. Take it from us: it can make a world of a difference in your next semester.

So, we've done the homework for you and curated a guide that equips students with the latest gadgets to tackle their studies. We've included laptops: the workhorse of any student's toolkit, a reliable laptop is crucial for taking notes, writing papers, and staying organised. You might also need noise-cancelling headphones, to drown out distractions and focus on your studies.

Parents, don't fret, we haven't forgotten about you. This list also includes some helpful tech picks for mums and dads to consider for their student's success, including tablets and subject-specific stationery, such as calculators. To help us with this list, we looked up reviews, spoke with Dubai-based tech experts and software engineers Derrick Higgins and Advait Singh, as well as a few UAE parents.

1. Best Laptop Deal: Apple MacBook Air

Pros

Excellent performance

Strong battery life

Lightweight and portable

High-resolution display

Cons

Limited upgradeability

Forty per cent off on an Apple laptop? Sign us up. The Apple 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip can be a solid choice for university or school, especially for those who prioritise portability, performance, and battery life, as Higgins explains from experience. It is equipped with an M1 chip, which delivers impressive performance for everyday tasks, like writing, research, and presentations. It can even handle light photo and video editing. According to reviews, you don't have to worry much about the battery charge, it might just last more than 15 hours. Moreover, it's thin and light, so you can carry it around easily in campus and between classes. The 13-inch Retina display also offers sharp visuals and vibrant colours, making it great for reading textbooks, watching lectures, or working on creative projects. However, keep in mind, the RAM and storage capacity are fixed on the 2020 model. If you anticipate needing more than the base 8GB RAM or 256GB storage, you might outgrow this machine faster. Nevertheless, the verdict is, the 2020 MacBook Air with M1 is a powerful and portable machine that can handle most university workloads. Keep in mind, it's best to consider your needs carefully before buying. If you prioritise future-proofing with the latest tech or need tons of storage, a newer model or different brand might be better. But if you value portability, performance, and long battery life, and are comfortable with the afore-mentioned limitations, the 2020 Air with M1 is bound to be a great companion for your studies.

2. Best Tablet Deal for School: Lenovo Tab M9

Pros

Affordable

Portable and convenient

Easy for note-taking and reading

Cons

Limited performance

Lower resolution display

While young students only need basic features for schoolwork and online testing, parents also value devices with parental controls to ensure safe online experiences for their children. Catering to all these needs, is the Lenovo Tab M9, which is a budget-friendly option for students looking for a basic tablet to assist with their studies. Its affordability itself is a plus, as it is a significantly cheaper alternative to high-end tablets. This is a major advantage for parents on a tight budget, or those who have several children who need tablets for schoolwork. Owing to the nine-inch display, students can carry the compact tablet around in their backpack. With the included clear case, they can also take notes directly on the screen with a compatible stylus (sold separately). Singh said: "The HD display is suitable for reading textbooks and articles. You can also watch educational videos, listen to lectures, or unwind with some light browsing or games." However, the device might struggle with multitasking or demanding applications. Complex note-taking apps or heavy editing software might not run smoothly. All said and done, the Lenovo Tab M9 (with a protective case) is a solid option for students who need a basic and portable device for note-taking, reading, and light browsing. However, it has limitations in its processing power, display quality, and storage. If you require a tablet for advanced tasks like video editing, or need a wider range of educational apps, a higher-end device might be a better fit.

3. Best Tablet Deal for University: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Pros

Large display

Good performance

Expandable storage

Affordable

Cons

Works only on Wi-Fi

Take notes, crush projects, and conquer lectures – all on a tablet that won't weigh you down. Enter the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi, which is a compelling choice for older students (think high school, college) looking for a versatile tablet to enhance their studies. Aishani Bansal, a Dubai-based mum, is quite happy with her purchase and recommends it, saying that the 11-inch display offers ample screen real estate for reading textbooks, taking notes, multitasking between apps, or watching lectures. You can expect a solid performance too, as the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 4GB RAM should handle most student workloads smoothly, including research, presentations, and light content creation. For those who are well-aquainted with the Samsung ecosystem, the Tab A9+ integrates well, allowing for easy file sharing and continuity features like Samsung DeX for a desktop-like experience. While the S Pen doesn't come with the tablet, it can be purchased seperately, turning the tablet into a note-taking powerhouse. However, while the device works well for purely educational purposes, keep in mind the limitations in processing power, potential software update limitations, and the need for reliable Wi-Fi access. If those aren't dealbreakers, the A9+ offers a good balance of features and affordability for student life.

4. Best Headphones Deal: Soundcore by Anker Space Q45

Pros

Value for money

Noise-cancellation features

Comfortable design

Long battery life

Cons

Bulky design

Average call quality, say some reviews

For students, aceing exams and deadlines requires laser focus. Consider Soundcore by Anker Space Q45 wireless headphones – a tech essential that can transform your study sessions into a storm of productivity. With the help of the Space Q45, students can drown out all distractions, via the noiseless cancellation features, and focus on lectures, podcasts, or that crucial study session. You don't have to worry about the battery; it offers an estimated 50 hours of playtime. So your headphones won't quit before you do. Moreover, whether it's a professor's nuanced lecture or the subtle layers of a historical documentary, the Space Q45's LDAC hi-res audio delivers crisp, clear sound, going by reviews. No more missing important details because of muffled audio. You can have long study sessions online, owing to the strong clarity of the Q45, too. The background noise is minimised, ensuring your voice is heard loud and clear. The Space Q45's memory foam ear cups also provide a comfortable fit that won't fatigue your ears, even after hours of use.

5. Best Power Bank Deal: Anker 533 Power Bank

Pros

Fast charging for phones

Compact and portable

Dual outputs

Cons

Slow for laptop charging

A dead phone during a crucial lecture can mean missing important information. The Anker 533 ensures you never miss a beat. It promises a fast charge, as the PowerCore 30W device boasts Power Delivery 3.0 technology, which can rapidly charge your compatible smartphone or tablet. Despite its impressive charging capabilities, this power bank remains compact and lightweight. Toss it in your backpack and forget about it – it'll be there whenever your phone needs a pick-me-up. Moreover, with a 10,000mAh capacity, the Anker 533 can charge your phone or tablet multiple times on a single go, explains Higgins. Plus, it has two USB ports, so you can even share power with a friend in need. However, keep in mind, while 10,000mAh is a decent capacity, it might not be enough for heavy phone users or those needing to charge a laptop multiple times. Moreover, while it can provide some emergency charging for laptops with PD 3.0 support, the 30W output might not be enough to fully charge a laptop quickly. You 533 power bank is a lifesaver for students who need to stay connected and powered up throughout the day. Its compact size, fast charging capabilities, and reliable performance make it an essential tech companion for campus.

6. Best Printer Deal: HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Printer

Pros

Multipurpose printer

Wireless

Automatic two-sided printing

Easy set-up

Cons

Bulky design

The HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Printer is a compelling option for students seeking a reliable, cost-effective, and feature-rich printing solution. For students, juggling assignments, research papers, and endless printing can be a drain on time and resources. The HP Smart Tank 670 aims to change that, offering a feature-packed solution at a student-friendly price. Diya Verghese, a Dubai-based homemmaker invested in it for her son, and is quite pleased with it, saying that it has lasted them several years. You can forget about the constant ink cartridge scramble. The HP Smart Tank 670 boasts massive ink capacity, allowing you to print thousands of pages (up to 18,000 black or 8,000 color pages) before needing refills. This translates to significant savings on ink costs, compared to traditional cartridge printers. It has several uses, so you can print assignments, scan notes and receipts, or copy important documents – all from the convenience of your dorm room or home office. And, you don't have to worry about tripping over wires; the HP Smart Tank 670 connects wirelessly to your devices, allowing you to print from your laptop, tablet, or smartphone with ease. In addition, mobile printing apps like HP Smart make managing print jobs a breeze. However, keep in mind, it might be slower than some laser printers, especially for large print jobs. The final verdict? The HP Smart Tank 670 is a compelling option for students seeking a reliable, cost-effective, and feature-rich printing solution.

7. Best Flash Drive Deal: SanDisk Ultra 512GB

Pros

Dual output

Portable and convenient

Strong storage capacity

Durable

Cons

Limited security features

Juggling files between laptops, tablets, and smartphones can be a struggle for students. The SanDisk Dual Drive Luxe Type-C flash drive offers a strategic solution, streamlining your storage and simplifying file management across multiple devices. This unique flash drive boasts two connectors: a standard USB Type-A on one end and a USB Type-C on the other. It allows you to seamlessly transfer files between various devices, from the latest laptops with Type-C ports to traditional computers with USB-A ports. That's not all! With speeds of up to 400MB/s, the Dual Drive Luxe lets you move projects, presentations, and study materials quickly between devices. No more waiting for large files to drag when you need them on the go. Don't let its slim frame fool you – the Dual Drive Luxe is built with a sleek metal housing and a swiveling cap to protect the connectors. It's a stylish and durable option for carrying around in your backpack. However, for those who are particular about security, the drive doesn't offer features like password protection or encryption.

8. Best External Storage Deal: WD My Passport SSD

Pros

Impressive transfer speed

2TB capacity

Portable

Security with password protection

Cons

Can be susceptible to physical damage, say some reviews

Speed? Check. Portability? Check. Style? Double check. The WD My Passport SSD (solid-state drive) offers a winning combination of speed, portability, and storage capacity for students who value performance and style. With its sleek design, fast transfer speeds, and built-in security features, it is a reliable companion for conquering your studies and creative projects. Forget waiting for files to load. The WD My Passport SSD boasts impressive transfer speeds, thanks to its USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface. This translates to quicker project back-ups and smoother video editing, if you're a creative student, and less time wasted waiting for your files to transfer. The WD My Passport SSD packs a storage punch with capacities of up to 2TB. Store all your documents, presentations, photos, and even large media files without worrying about running out of space. Plus, its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to toss in your backpack and take it anywhere. The WD My Passport SSD is also durable, and features a shock-resistant design, giving you peace of mind, knowing your important files are protected from everyday bumps and drops. There's security too, as the device lets you add password protection to your drive, ensuring your data stays private and secure, whether you're working on a group project or storing personal files.

9. Best Scientific Calculator: Casio FX-CG50 Graphic Calculator

Pros

Multitasking abilities

Visual learning

Multiple input methods

Statistical strength

Cons

Takes time to master

The Casio FX-CG50 graphic calculator isn't your average calculator. It can be quite a handy tool, designed to take your understanding of math and science to a whole new level, especially for visual learners. Unlike traditional graphic calculators limited to 2D graphs, the FX-CG50 lets you visualise equations in three dimensions. Rotate 3D graphs from any angle to gain a deeper understanding of complex mathematical relationships. You can also compare and contrast functions by displaying up to three graphs simultaneously. You will be able to see how equations interact visually, making it easier to identify patterns and solve problems. It also has a built-in Computer Algebra System (CAS), which goes beyond simple calculations. It can manipulate symbolic expressions, solve equations for variables, and even differentiate and integrate functions – a powerful tool for advanced math courses. The FX-CG50 can perform complex statistical calculations, analyse data sets, and create histograms and other visualisations. It also has a vibrant colour display that ensures clear viewing of graphs, equations, and results, even complex ones. To top it off, it boasts a user-friendly menu system and logical button layout, making it easy to learn and navigate, even for beginners.

10. Best Surge Protector Deal: Honeywell 8 Out Surge Protector with Master Switch

Pros

Eight universal outlets

Has a master switch

LED light to indicate surge protection status

Child safety shutters

Cons

No USB charging ports

Anxious about limited outlets and electric wiring? Well, the Honeywell 8-Outlet Surge Protector with Master Switch aims to solve these student struggles by offering a safe and convenient way to power all your devices. With eight universal outlets, you can say goodbye to outlet juggling. Power your laptop, phone charger, monitor, printer, and more – all from a single power outlet. As power surges can damage expensive electronics, this surge protector features a 700 Joule rating, which helps absorb unexpected voltage spikes and safeguard your devices from electrical damage. You don't have to worry about unplugging everything at night, either: the master switch allows you to turn off all connected devices with a single press, saving energy and preventing phantom power drain. The built-in LED light also indicates surge protection status, giving you peace of mind knowing your devices are safe. It's compact enough to fit comfortably on your desk or nightstand, and lightweight for easy transport between dorm rooms or apartments. One reviewer wrote: "This power brick has outlasted my previous, cheap power brick by two years now and never encountered any issues. It has survived near-constant usage for 562 days..." However, one factor to keep in mind is, this surge protector only offers standard AC outlets. If you rely heavily on USB charging for your devices, you might need a separate USB charging hub or a surge protector with integrated USB ports.

11. Best Smartwatch Deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch6

Pros

Health-monitoring features

Fitness powerhouse

Tracks sleeping patterns

Customisable

Cons

Battery life might drain quickly, depending on usage

Managing classes, assignments, and a social life can be demanding for students. The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch steps in to be your intelligent wrist companion, offering a blend of health monitoring, fitness tracking, and smart features to optimise your busy days. Gear up to track your steps, distance, calories burned, and even specific workouts with the Galaxy Watch6. It boasts over 90 pre-loaded workout programs to choose from, making it easy to find activities that fit your interests, from running and swimming to yoga and HIIT, adds Higgins. It also acts as your personal cheerleader and can automatically detect workouts, provide real-time coaching during exercise, and even offer recovery recommendations to help you optimise your fitness journey. As students often deal with sleep deprivation, the Galaxy Watch6 tracks your sleep stages and provides insights into your sleep quality. This can help you identify sleep patterns and make adjustments for a more restful night, leading to improved focus and energy levels throughout the day. You can pair the Galaxy Watch6 with your smartphone to receive notifications for calls, texts, and social media updates right on your wrist. It allows you to stay connected without constantly checking your phone, minimising distractions during classes or study sessions.

