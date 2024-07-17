Smartphones cost more than mere pocket change. The best ones can drain several thousand Dirhams from your bank account. It’s why so many of us are always on the hunt for good deals.

1. Best Apple Deal: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Pros

Fast, smooth performance

Excellent camera system

Long battery life

USB-C connectivity

Cons

Pricey

As one of the best smartphones you can buy right now, it doesn’t get any better for an Apple user than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. With a titanium build and slightly rounder edges than its predecessor, it has a premium fit and finish, and an IP68 rating for dust- and water-resistance. The 15 Pro phones come with a new Action button, which replaces the ringer switch, and you can customise it to perform a number of functions, like launching the camera or turning on the flashlight. Another big change is the switch to a USB-C port instead of the old Lightning port – a huge convenience for iPhone users, since most devices use USB-C connectivity already. The phone’s Super Retina XDR display measures 6.7 inches, and packs a punch with Apple’s ProMotion technology (with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz). The phone display works wonderfully, even in bright sunlight. In all other aspects, the iPhone performs spectacularly – its A17 Pro processor is fast and capable, and comes with a new six-core graphics processing unit (GPU) that brings major improvement to mobile games. Its trio of cameras also offers hi-res, rich imagery, and includes a 5x optical telephoto lens for sharp, detailed results. All in all, it’s a fantastic iPhone, and although on the expensive end of the spectrum, it’s definitely one to grab, when it’s on sale.

2. Best Samsung Deal: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Pros

Durable titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Armour

Excellent performance

Great camera quality

Long-lasting battery

AI features

Cons

Feels big in the hand

Does not accept Qi2 charging

Samsung’s flagship phone has all the top-tier features you’d expect from a device called ‘Ultra’, with the added bonus of artificial intelligence (AI). Let’s start with the display: it’s a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, which means you’ll have no trouble viewing the screen outside, even on the sunniest day. A new Gorilla Glass Armour protects the screen, and the phone is IP68 rated for protection against dust and water. Its speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor can handle any task you throw at it, and it comes with an S Pen, which is a precise motion-sensing stylus with a Bluetooth camera remote button. The smartphone is loaded with AI features, which come into play when you’re searching for content, editing images, writing or translating. The camera system is stunning: it includes a 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope with 5x optical zoom and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. But while the phone supports 45W wired and 15W wireless Qi charging, it won’t accept Qi2, which can be disappointing for users who want to use MagSafe accessories – for the S24 Ultra, you will need to pick up a third-party magnet case and a MagSafe-compatible charger.

3. Best Value Deal: Apple iPhone 15

Pros

Comfortable size and weight

Excellent performance

Capable cameras

USB-C port and Dynamic Island included

Cons

No always-on display

60Hz refresh rate only

For an everyday phone that doesn’t cost a fortune, but still packs a punch in terms of features, consider the iPhone 15. It bears more Pro features than ever before, with a Dynamic Island that helps make multitasking a breeze, and a stellar camera system. As expected with iPhones, its build quality is excellent, with a durable Ceramic Shield to protect the display, and IP68 rating. Instead of the Lightning port, you get the universal USB-C port here, just like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The phone’s Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1-inch display is on the smaller side, and its brightness peaks at 2,000 nits, which makes it a great phone to use outdoors. Reviewers wish the refresh rate was higher than its 60Hz, but unless you’re gaming, the screen works fine for daily tasks. The phone’s A16 Bionic chip offers a massive jump in performance, and the phone’s 16-hour battery life is something Apple users welcome. Overall, it’s an excellent phone for everyday use, with everything you need to tackle life in the modern age.

4. Best Budget Deal: Motorola G54 5G

Pros

Elegant design

Fast processor

Bright, stutter-free display

5G capability

Cons

Cameras not suitable for low-light photography

No AI features

If you don’t really care for the frills, and AI features don’t get you excited, opt for Motorola’s G54 – a no-fuss smartphone that’s affordable and efficient. Its 6.5-inch Full HD screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, and it’s equipped with Dolby Atmos multidimensional stereo sound – so watching shows and movies, or playing games on this device will not disappoint. The device’s MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor is speedy and capable, and allows 5G speeds for seamless connectivity. Reviewers enjoy the elegant, water-repellant design of the Motorola G54, since its rear features premium vegan leather, keeping the phone safe from accidental spills and splashes. The camera system is nothing to scoff at, either: you can capture clear photos with its 50MP lens, and its in-built optical image stabilisation (OIS) helps create smooth videos, although it may not perform at its best if you’re taking pictures at night. A long-lasting, 5,000mAh rounds off this capable smartphone that’s worth every Dirham.

5. Best Bundle Deal: Honor Magic 6 Pro with Gift Bundle

Pros

Rich, clear display

AI technology

Support for Wi-Fi 7

IP68 water resistance rating

Strong battery life

Cons

Design may feel impractical

A phone that offers innovative AI features, cutting-edge battery technology, and a powerful camera system into a sleek body, Honor Magic 6 Pro is an Android phone you cannot ignore – especially at its discounted price. The smartphone’s Falcon camera system stands out: it includes a 50MP main lens that has a variable aperture (f/1.4 to f/2.0), and a 180MP periscope telephoto lens that offers 2.5x optical zoom, but can go up to 100x digitally. There’s also a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 3D depth sensor that creates vivid, richly detailed portrait shots. Overall, they capture the most intricate details, with realistic colour and depth of field, even performing well in low-light conditions. Videography is also stellar in this phone: you have the capability of shooting smooth 4K at 60fps with any of the main camera lenses. The phone runs the latest MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14, and packs a large, 5,600mAh battery, with both fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. The only downside may be the protruding camera wheel, which some reviewers find uncomfortable to grip. But otherwise, it’s a powerful phone with Pro features that can please even the most tech-savvy photography enthusiast. The Magic 6 Pro comes with a gift bundle at its fantastic price: it includes the Honor Watch GS3, Honor Choice X5 Pro earbuds, and Honor VIP Care Plus service.

