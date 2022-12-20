Are hair dryer brushes worth it?

Can a hot air brush replace your hair dryer and straightener? Image Credit: Pexels/Cottonbro

If you already have your trusty straightener and hair dryer in the drawer, you might be wary of duplicating results. Ashwina Daryanani, founder of Ashwina Hair and Beauty Salon in Dubai, says there's less heat damage involved: "A hair straightener applies direct heat onto the shaft of the hair; but, with a blow-dry brush, that heat application is reduced. You also get a more natural movement to the hair".

In your search, you'll come across two types: flat paddle-shaped and round barrel-headed hot brushes. Daryanani suggests the round form for styling curly hair types, since a paddle brush would just aggravate the frizz. "With a hair dryer brush, the kind of blowout you want is up to you - move the brush in any direction, whether it's an out-curl, in-curl, or a straight movement. If you have thin hair at the crown, you can always lift the hair there to create volume."

While the quality of the tool is important, do remember that how bouncy and frizz-free your hair turns out, ultimately depends on the prep work. Our hair stylist says to make sure your hair has gone through all the main stages of grooming, from shampooing and conditioning to serums, for a salon-like blowout.

"If you just shampoo and proceed to style your hair, you'll be dealing with tangles. Go through with conditioning, then use a cream-based serum for frizzy hair or a liquid-based serum for straight hair types. We really like Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother and Tigi After Party here at the salon," said Daryanani.

Once you're done, apply a heat protectant and get to styling your dried hair. To really lock in the 'do for the rest of the day, go over with cold air at the end. We asked our expert about her number-one hair dryer brush that she swears by, and this is what she had to say.

Ready to invest in one? We asked our expert about her number-one hair dryer brush that she swears by, so check out her pick below and explore other best-rated options, all of which are available on Amazon. With Prime, you can get free same-day delivery.

1. Best Overall: Ikonic Hot Brush

Pros

High temperatures of up to 210°C

Heats up in just 60 seconds

Easier to target big hair sections

Gives shiny blowouts

Cons

Doesn't deliver with Prime

Daryanani's hair salon has trialled all kinds of hot brushes, but it keeps returning to the Ikonic hair tool. Shaped like any paddle brush, the lightweight styler has tourmaline plating and solid anti-static bristles, which guarantee a glossy finish. Most hair dryer brushes are fixed with nylon bristles that Daryanani says, otherwise, "might melt". The Ikonic Hot Brush works a lot like a straightener and hair dryer in one. You can pick from three temperature settings that go up to 210°C, and after just 60 seconds, the tool is ready to transform all hair types into a straight, bouncy blowout. While most hair styling tools of today use ceramic coating, Ikonic's tourmaline ionic technology is great for taming frizz and smoothing down cuticles. The negative ions also help with drying out any damp locks quickly. "These hot paddle brushes don't curl hair, but they're much more efficient at smoothing out large sections of hair in one go," added Daryanani, who says that the Ikonic brush always delivers shiny results.

2. Best for Quick Results: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumiser Hot Air Brush

Pros

Large barrel head for more coverage

Cool shot setting

Works quickly and effectively

Adds volume and waves

Cons

Nylon and tufted bristles might be difficult for curls

Amazon's bestselling hair dryer and the internet's current favourite - the Revlon one-step hot air brush has gone viral for how fast it works. Because it has a thick oval barrel, you can create loose waves in seconds, without spending too much time sectioning off your locks. It has three heat and speed settings, with a cool shot option to fix your style. Those with fine hair in the reviews rate it five stars, happy with the body and volume they've managed to achieve. Many say that they don't have to follow up with a straightener anymore. But, do note that because it has nylon bristles, the brush could have a harder time running through thick curls. Still, curl heads report back faster styling time and salon-quality blowouts.

3. Best for Frizz Control: GHD Glide Hot Brush

Pros

Consistent optimal temperature at 185°C

Frizz control

Styles in minutes

Turns off automatically after 60 minutes

Cons

Expensive

GHD is known for its professional hair styling tools, and the Glide Hot Brush by the brand is your premium foolproof option. Much like the Ikonic brush, it's a paddle brush that produces straight hair in just a few strokes. Instead of tourmaline, the technology used is ceramic with negative ions, for an evenly heated surface area. The brush styles at a consistent temperature of 185°C, so it never reaches extreme heat, either. If you've left the brush on for over 60 minutes, it automatically switches off to keep your home safe. Rave reviews assure the brush works miracles on curly hair, even getting the back of the head. Rather than giving you pin-straight hair, the tool achieves more natural-looking results. Many say that its frizz control has great staying power.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh51.74 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty.

4. Best Value for Hair Dryer Kit: Babyliss 1000W Airstylers The Paddle Air Brush Hair Styler

Pros

Comes with three attachments - paddle brush, barrel brush and voluminiser

Cool shot button

Value for money

Includes a storage case

Cons

Heat could be low for some

Get the paddle brush, barrel brush and dryer attachment all in one, when you shop this Babyliss hair kit. Integrated with a ceramic surface, the hair tool has ionic technology to eliminate frizz. You can style hair using two speeds and temperatures, after which the cool air button lets you lock in your hairdo. The voluminiser attachment has teeth that work perfectly for getting into kinky hair, say reviewers. If you want all-encompassing quick styling on a budget, this is your best bet.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a three-year warranty.

5. Best Lightweight Dryer Brush: Remington Hydraluxe Volumising Hot Air Styler

Pros

Lightweight barrel brush

Cool shot option

Recommended by hairdressers in the reviews

Best suited for long hair

Cons

Gets hot at the top of the barrel

An excellent alternative to the Revlon dryer is the Remington Hydraluxe hot air barrel brush. Its oval form allows you to style close to the roots, while the ceramic coating transfers micro-conditioners to the shafts for a smooth, shiny finish. It protects the hair using a lower heat temperature with a cool shot option, too. Several reviewers are impressed by the salon-like blowout, especially busy mums who managed to get the perfect 'do in the nick of time. The best part is that it doesn't tangle the hair and is lighter than the Revlon tool. However, buyers do note that the brush gets too hot to hold at the top.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a five-year guarantee. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.