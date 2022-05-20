Flat irons or hair straighteners have enabled women everywhere to achieve salon-standard, sleek, poker-straight hair, right at home. But some flat irons stand out from the rest. They prevent overuse by ensuring you don’t need to make multiple attempts to straighten your hair, and distribute heat evenly so you don’t end up feeling a bit scorched. Take advantage of discounts on Amazon and check out our curated list of the best flat irons for all kinds of hair. Don’t forget to become an Amazon Prime member to get your device delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Remington Pro Ceramic

Pros

Wider plates provide better coverage

Ultra-smooth ceramic plates

Allows you to customise temperature setting

Fast heating capability

Comes with a heat-resistant storage pouch

Cons

Not ideal for curly hair

Reviewers say the flat iron does not reach hair roots

With extra wide plates and advanced ceramic coating, Remington Pro ensures you straighten your hair with just a few quick sweeps of the flat iron. The wider plates are especially great, because they help provide maximum coverage in a short amount of time – a bonus if you have thick or long hair. The temperature settings range from 150 to 230 degrees Celsius, and an LCD display on the flat iron lets you adjust it to your liking.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh23 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh33.

2. Best for Dry Hair: Panasonic EH-HS99 Nanoe Hair Straightener

Pros

Slim head easily reaches roots

Nanoe technology retains moisture in hair

Heat is distributed uniformly

Five temperature settings

Cons

No storage pouch or stand included

Straight hair is a given with this Panasonic device, but its Nanoe technology also brings you a lustrous finish. The hair straightener maintains approximately 1,000 times more moisture than regular ions, ensuring your hair doesn’t suffer the dehydrating effects of hair straightening. Panasonic has also upgraded its tool, so this one is 10 per cent longer than its predecessor, with an ergonomic design that makes it easy to grip and use, and helps it successfully get to your difficult-to-reach roots. With five temperature settings to choose from, and a rapid, 30-second heat-up time, it’s a great device that’ll help you get ready in mere minutes.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.

3. Best for Thick Hair: Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Pros

Cordless

Auto shut-off facility provided

Includes a stylish dock and display stand

Cons

Battery lasts for just 30 minutes at a time

Expensive

This high-tech flat iron uses adaptive manganese copper alloy plates that move with your hair. Because of this flexibility, the plates help prevent heat damage and cut down your hairstyling time. Reviewers say the tool works especially well on thick tresses, with its flexible plates easily gliding through. The hair straightener is well-suited to other hair types, as well, as its intelligent heat control system automatically adjusts temperature based on the kind of hair you have, your hair’s length and thickness. And if you don’t use it for 10 minutes, its auto shut-off feature powers down the tool, ensuring you’re always safe.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh132.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh91 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh130.

4. Best for Fine Hair: Braun Satin Hair 5

Pros

Smooth gliding minimises hair breakage

Allows for manual temperature regulation

Multi-voltage device; can be used while travelling

Cons

Only has three temperature pre-sets

If your hair is fine or delicate, and you are looking for maximum control over your hair styling tool, this is the one to get. Braun Satin Hair 5 has advanced temperature regulation features, which means you can use the pre-sets or manually increase or decrease the temperature as you see fit. The device’s unique floating plates ensure smooth, easy gliding with minimal friction, so you don’t have to worry about hair breakage. Moreover, you can plug it in anywhere in the world without an adapter because of its multi-voltage capacity.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

5. Best Budget: Babyliss Protect Slim Hair Straightener, Black

Pros

Heats up within 30 seconds

Includes anti-static technology

Automatic shut-off

Great price

Cons

Reviewers say there is not enough temperature control

With diamond ceramic floating plates that apply constant pressure on the hair, with a smooth, even glide, Babybliss’ flat iron is practical and efficient. It’s safe, too, thanks to its automatic shut-off feature that switches off the device when not in use, and its ergonomic design that gives you a firm grip and a durable build. Infused with anti-static technology, the hair straightener reduces the number of negatively charged particles during styling and apparently allows for 50 per cent more static control! That means less frizz, and a stylish, chic look, all under Dh100.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

6. Best for Travel: Remington RES2880 Micro Mini Straightener

Pros

Compact design

Dual voltage for worldwide use

Smooth glide

Heats up in 60 seconds

Comes with a travel pouch

Cons

Only one heat setting

Has a cord

For quick frizz control when travelling, this Remington On The Go hair straightener does the trick. The flat iron has ceramic, teflon and tourmaline coating to ensure every stroke of your hair is smooth and effortless. The plates heat up within 60 seconds and maintain an even temperature throughout their length. That said, don’t expect any frills with this device – it has just one heat setting of 200 degrees Celsius, and is not cordless – but if you need a flat iron that’s reliable, sturdy, and compact enough to fit neatly into your luggage, it works perfectly.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.