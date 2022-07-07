Heatless air-drying is not immune to frizz, and you may have experienced this when walking out the door with damp locks. Good-quality hair dryers do apply heat, but that's also how they tame unruly flyaways. People with curly hair, especially, benefit from a hair dryer’s diffuser nozzle to lock their ringlets in place with dispersed air flow.

Save yourself a trip to a busy beauty salon before Eid Al Adha, and style your hair to perfection on your schedule. We reached out to professional hair stylists for their expert opinion on some of the best blow dryers that you can shop for, on Amazon.

What should I look out for in a hair dryer?

The key to defeating frizz and achieving a long-lasting blow out is a powerful hair dryer, says Ashwina Daryanani, founder of Ashwina Hair and Beauty Salon in Dubai.

“The higher the wattage of a hair dryer, the more concentrated its heat is going to be, which you need to prevent frizz,” she said. “Make sure you’re drying your hair from top to bottom, and that the air flow is directed downwards to lay the hair flat.”

A cold blast at the end of a styling session is just as important as the heat function. “When the hair is wet and you’re applying styling products, the hair cuticles are still open. After blow drying with heat, use cold air in the end to seal the cuticles. This will help retain your hairstyle for longer, with less damage,” added Daryanani.

Hair dryer head attachments are often put on the back burner, although they’re specifically designed to style different hair types and lengths. Daryanani says a blow dryer’s wide nozzle is used to straighten long hair in one go, while a medium-sized nozzle is used for curling since it targets smaller sections better. Then comes the diffuser, a nozzle that’s typically round and flat with a perforated surface, that works best for defining curls.

Which hair dryer is the best for me?

While most hair drying tools style fine hair fairly well, thick locks need an extra boost to dry. Khalid Chateli, founder of Hair Avenue Beauty Salon in Dubai, prefers Quattro Professional’s lightweight range for his business. Chateli has tried his hand with popular brands, like Babyliss and Dyson, but finds Quattro’s air pressure just right for thick hair.

If you have fine wavy to straight hair, the Dyson Supersonic dryer gives “fantastic results” at home, according to Daryanani. “I personally use the Dyson Supersonic to scrunch-dry my wavy hair. In the salon, we use Magnum’s professional line of 2,800 watts, and it’s perfect for all kinds of texture,” she added.

Based on the pros’ picks, we compiled a list of the best blow drying tools on Amazon below. Order today with a Prime membership for next-day, free delivery.

1. Best Overall: Quattro Professional Hair Dryer XP 6900

Pros

Powerful 2,500 wattage - dries thick hair well

Up to 2,000 hours of motor life

Cool-shot button

Two concentrated nozzles

Lightweight at 550 grams

Cons

No ionic technology

The Quattro Professional 6900 dryer might have limited controls but its powerful Italian motor dries hair at a whopping 2,500W. Dry and style your thick tresses with two heat levels, while choosing from two speed settings. This model works great if you’re looking to dry hair faster with a professional touch, sans the complex settings you’d find in more expensive models. At this price point, you’re getting two concentrated nozzles to tackle your hair in sections for waves or a blowout. Plus, the cool-shot button removes frizz and sets the hair for the rest of the day.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

2. Best Hair Dryer Kit: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Styling Gift Set

Pros

Includes a Dyson comb and a barrel brush

Four precise heat settings

Cold blast for setting hair

Lowest speed setting for diffusing hair

Magnetic attachments, including diffuser

Cons

Expensive

Not powerful enough (1,600W) for thick hair

Gift yourself a limited edition Dyson Supersonic blow dryer kit this Eid. Granted you’ll have to shell out a bit for this one, considering it’s inclusive of two extra hair styling tools plus magnetic nozzles. Pick up Dyson’s wide-tooth comb to detangle wet or dry locks before styling, then move on to the round barrel brush for the perfect blowout. The famed Supersonic hair dryer offers four precise heat settings, from the hottest 100°C to the coolest 28°C, which sets the hair after styling. Its three-tier speed controls also deliver the right air pressure for diffusing hair when set to the lowest. Throughout your styling session, the intelligent tool monitors the air temperature over 40 times per second, just to make sure the heat levels are safe for your hair.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh175.44 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh125 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh178.

3. Best Lightweight Dryer: Babyliss Hair Dryer

Pros

Powerful motor at 2,400W

Ionic technology

Lightweight and quiet

Lockable cold shot setting

Attachments include two ultra-thin nozzles and a diffuser

Cons

Both nozzles are nearly identical

This petite BaByliss tool runs on a long-life 2,400W salon motor manufactured in Italy. Besides its two heat settings and two speed controls, it offers a lockable cold button to set the hair post-styling. Just as with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, the tool releases conditioning negative ions for a frizz-free finish. Blow dryers with ionic technology are more effective at gently drying damp hair because they’re better at breaking down positively charged water molecules. But for such a heavy-duty dryer, it’s a breeze to style with, weighing only 532 grams.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

4. Best Budget: Xiaomi Mi Ionic Hair Dryer

Pros

Adjusts heat according to ambient temperature

Water ions moisturise hair

Minimalistic design

Lightweight at 547 grams

Value for money

Cons

Only includes one nozzle

Xiaomi lends its clean minimalistic design to the Mi Hair Dryer, which comes in all white – including the 360° magnetic concentrator nozzle. The smart dryer cycles between hot and cold air by reading the ambient temperature, so that the air flow is never uncomfortably hot. It promises shiny and healthy hair with negatively charged water ions that add moisture to your tresses and eliminate frizz. You are, however, limited to one attachment to style your hair with. Otherwise, given how light the dryer is, Xiaomi’s dainty hair tool could definitely make it to your travel packing list this summer.

5. Best Hair Dryer Brush: REBUNE Hair Dryer Brush

Pros

Versatile styling options

Ease of use

Ionic technology

Cool setting

Cons

Might not run through tight curls

Dries hair section by section

Blow drying hair requires the hand-to-eye coordination of a near professional. When the barrel brush and hair dryer simply won’t cooperate, try styling with a mashup of the two – a hot hair brush. Rebune’s 1,200W hair dryer brush singlehandedly dries and adds volume to your hair in minutes. Run your locks through the oval brush on low heat while giving it a twist for soft waves, or straighten your hair on the highest setting. Its lowest ‘cool’ temperature works well to set the styling in the end.

6. Best for Scalp Care: Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer

Pros

Powerful 2,000W motor

Moisturises hair and scalp

Four heat levels

Cool-shot button

Includes a diffuser, a dual airflow nozzle and a concentrator nozzle

Cons

Hottest setting might not be hot enough

Similar to our Xiaomi pick, the Panasonic Nanoe hair dryer zaps moisture from the air to create water particles for extra gloss and hydration. Except this time, the reviews attest to the Nanoe technology, raving about better scalp health and moisturised hair. On days when a drawn out styling session just won’t do, clip on the quick-dry nozzle. It has a dual passageway that emits strong and weak air at the same time, so it’s better at separating your hair strands. Once done, hit the cool-shot button to freeze your hairdo in place.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh41.