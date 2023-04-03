Dubai: The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has disclosed that the total average time for performing Umrah rituals, from the beginning of Tawaf to the end of Sai, is 104 minutes.
This was shared during the first 10 days of the month of Ramadan through an infographic posted on the Presidency’s official Twitter account.
The breakdown of the average times indicates that Tawaf takes 49 minutes, while pilgrims spend 11 minutes moving from Tawaf to Sai. The Sai ritual itself takes approximately 44 minutes.
To better serve pilgrims, the General Presidency said it has stationed more than 500 security personnel at the Grand Mosque. These officers are responsible for ensuring that safety measures are in place within the mosque, preparing passageways for Tawaf, guarding main entrances, and overseeing crowd control. Furthermore, more than 15 multilingual security observers have been assigned to assist visitors at the Grand Mosque.
Fayez Al Harthy, Undersecretary of the General President of Security, Safety, Confrontation of Emergencies, and Risks Affairs, said that these observers are fluent in various languages, including Chinese, Sinhalese (Sri Lankan), Urdu, Hausa, Persian, English, and Turkish. Their presence aims to provide the best possible service to the diverse visitors of the Grand Mosque during the month.