Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched a new directive requiring private sector companies with a workforce of 50 or more to offer training programmes for students.
This initiative, announced by Ahmad Al Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), is designed to align with the academic plans of educational institutions and the needs of the job market.
The primary goal of this decision is to boost the quality and effectiveness of training in the private sector. It aims to foster development and growth by providing practical training opportunities for university, college, and institute students within these companies.
The training is intended to better prepare them for the workforce, enhancing their skills and overall job performance, and equipping them with essential knowledge and skills required in their academic fields.
The move is expected to increase their employability after graduation. The mandate requires a formal, fixed-term contract between the trainee and the establishment, in accordance with labour laws.
The contract should specify the skills to be developed, the profession for training, and the various stages of the training process.
Additionally, companies are obligated to issue a certificate upon the completion of the training.
The HRSD has also released guidelines on its website, and companies are advised to adhere to these requirements to avoid legal repercussions.
This initiative is part of a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of Education, General Organisation for Technical and Vocational Training, and the Human Resources Development Fund.
It includes organising meetings and workshops with targeted private sector entities to enhance workforce knowledge, skills, and training, thereby improving their stability and productivity in the job market.