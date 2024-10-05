Dubai: Individuals transporting passengers without the necessary license at airports will face a fine of SAR 5,000, the Transport General Authority (TGA) of Saudi Arabia has warned.

In addition to the monetary penalty, any vehicle found violating this regulation will be impounded.

The TGA also urged unlicensed transport operators to join licensed companies, highlighting the benefits of access to government incentives and support programs.

Licensed companies offer various services, including electronic payment options and real-time trip tracking, ensuring passenger comfort and safety.