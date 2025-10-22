Amazon, Al Othaim Markets partner to launch same-day grocery delivery in Saudi Arabia

Muaffaq Mubarah, CEO of Abdullah Al Othaim Markets, described the partnership as a transformative step for the Saudi grocery sector. “By integrating Al Othaim Markets’ extensive range of quality products with Amazon’s logistics infrastructure already optimised for speed and efficiency, we are setting a new standard for grocery delivery services,” he said. “This collaboration is not just about expanding our reach but also enriching the shopping experience for customers, ensuring they receive the best in both product quality and delivery efficiency.”

Abdo Chlala, Amazon Saudi Arabia Country Manager, said the partnership underscores Amazon’s commitment to improving the online shopping experience for its customers in the Kingdom. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Al Othaim Markets, a company that shares our dedication to putting customers first,” he said. “This collaboration represents a significant step in our ongoing efforts to enhance Amazon’s grocery shopping experience in the Kingdom. We're excited to bring this new offering to our customers, starting in key cities, to provide more convenience, selection, and value than ever before.”

