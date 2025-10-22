Amazon, Al Othaim Markets partner to launch same-day grocery delivery in Saudi Arabia

The new service offers customers access to more than 10,000 additional products
Dubai: Amazon and Abdullah Al Othaim Markets have announced a strategic partnership that will allow Amazon.sa customers in select areas to order groceries and everyday essentials directly from Al Othaim Markets. The collaboration marks a significant expansion of Amazon’s grocery delivery operations in Saudi Arabia, initially launching in Riyadh and Jeddah.
Through the new service, customers will gain access to thousands of additional grocery and household products, complementing Amazon’s existing selection. The integration combines Al Othaim’s extensive retail network and competitive pricing with Amazon’s advanced logistics capabilities, including temperature-controlled vehicles and artificial intelligence-powered inventory management systems. Together, these enable same-day delivery of fresh produce and other perishables directly to customers’ homes.
Abdo Chlala, Amazon Saudi Arabia Country Manager, said the partnership underscores Amazon’s commitment to improving the online shopping experience for its customers in the Kingdom. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Al Othaim Markets, a company that shares our dedication to putting customers first,” he said. “This collaboration represents a significant step in our ongoing efforts to enhance Amazon’s grocery shopping experience in the Kingdom. We're excited to bring this new offering to our customers, starting in key cities, to provide more convenience, selection, and value than ever before.”
Muaffaq Mubarah, CEO of Abdullah Al Othaim Markets, described the partnership as a transformative step for the Saudi grocery sector. “By integrating Al Othaim Markets’ extensive range of quality products with Amazon’s logistics infrastructure already optimised for speed and efficiency, we are setting a new standard for grocery delivery services,” he said. “This collaboration is not just about expanding our reach but also enriching the shopping experience for customers, ensuring they receive the best in both product quality and delivery efficiency.”
The new service offers customers access to more than 10,000 additional products, including fresh produce, packaged groceries, and household essentials. Amazon Prime members will enjoy free same-day delivery on orders above SR75 in Riyadh and Jeddah. Customers can also benefit from regular promotions, instant discounts, and multi-shop coupons, alongside Amazon’s established refund policies and 24/7 customer support.
The integration of perishables into Amazon.sa reflects the company’s broader ambition to redefine online grocery shopping in the region. With its cold chain infrastructure designed to maintain freshness from store to doorstep, Amazon aims to provide a seamless and trustworthy shopping experience that combines speed, value, and reliability.
Customers in Riyadh can browse Al Othaim’s range directly from the “Fresh” section of the Amazon app or via the Amazon.sa website.
