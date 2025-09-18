In partnership with ADIO, facility to be based in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD)
Dubai: Amazon has launched its first fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), expanding its logistics network and supporting the emirate’s digital economy ambitions.
Capacity: Up to 8 million units across more than 30 categories, including groceries, home, beauty, and electronics.
SME support: Nearly half of the centre is dedicated to sellers using Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA).
Delivery speeds: Enables same-day delivery on a wider selection of products across the UAE.
Technology and innovation: Houses an Innovation Lab with 3D printing systems, ergonomic tools, and advanced package testing, cutting process lead times by 59% across more than 500 tests.
Sustainability: Incorporates analytics-driven processes to reduce consumption.
The launch is part of a broader initiative to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s logistics and e-commerce ecosystem. ADIO’s Badr Al-Olama said the centre would create new opportunities for SMEs while advancing priority sectors such as retail, wholesale trade, and ICT.
Abu Dhabi Customs highlighted its role in enabling efficient operations through digital platforms, AI-driven services, and streamlined clearance processes.
Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, said the centre “sets new standards for online retail” and reinforces Amazon’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s digital economy.
The new site enhances Amazon’s operational footprint in the UAE, combining advanced automation with infrastructure to help local businesses expand online. The facility also underlines Abu Dhabi’s aim to position itself as a regional and global hub for smart trade and innovation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox