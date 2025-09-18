Dubai: Amazon has launched its first fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), expanding its logistics network and supporting the emirate’s digital economy ambitions.

The launch is part of a broader initiative to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s logistics and e-commerce ecosystem. ADIO’s Badr Al-Olama said the centre would create new opportunities for SMEs while advancing priority sectors such as retail, wholesale trade, and ICT.

The new site enhances Amazon’s operational footprint in the UAE, combining advanced automation with infrastructure to help local businesses expand online. The facility also underlines Abu Dhabi’s aim to position itself as a regional and global hub for smart trade and innovation.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.