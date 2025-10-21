Amazon joins UAE's 15-minute delivery race with 'Amazon Now'

Amazon expands its 15-minute and 2-hour delivery services to reach more UAE neighbourhoods
Dubai: Amazon has entered the UAE’s fast-delivery market with the launch of Amazon Now, a new ultra-fast service that promises delivery of everyday essentials in as little as 15 minutes — and in some areas, according to Amazon, as fast as six minutes.
The e-commerce giant said the rollout, which covers major UAE neighbourhoods including Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Abu Dhabi Central, reflects growing customer demand for speed and convenience. To achieve this, Amazon has set up micro-fulfilment centres inside residential areas to shorten delivery distances and ease traffic congestion.
“We are continuing to take convenience to the next level with Amazon Now, our fastest delivery service yet in the UAE,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. “Every innovation at Amazon starts with our customers, and Amazon Now is designed for their pace of life here.”
The service offers customers everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to electronics, personal care, and baby products, available round the clock. Prime members can get free shipping on orders over Dh25, while others can pay a small fee per order.
Amazon also introduced a 2-hour delivery service for thousands of products across more than 30 categories, from groceries to gadgets. Prime members enjoy free 2-hour delivery on orders above Dh100.
According to Mouchawar, customer response has been overwhelming. “Daily orders are growing more than 40 per cent month on month, and Prime members have doubled their shopping frequency after using Amazon Now,” he said.
