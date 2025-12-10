Amazon UAE Prime members can now enjoy free fuel delivery with CAFU

Through the CAFU mobile app, Prime members have the flexibility to conveniently access the service at the location of their choice, including outdoor parking areas, shopping malls, office complexes, and residential areas. The exclusive offer is currently available to Prime members across Dubai, with expansion plans across the UAE under way.

With the free CAFU fuel subscription, Prime members get exclusive benefits and an estimated Dh400 in annual savings, along with the wide range of shopping and entertainment benefits available to members year-round for only Dh16 a month.

Amazon Prime members in the UAE can now enjoy free access to 12 months of CAFU fuel delivery subscription with their Prime membership. Members can avail this exclusive offer at www.amazon.ae/cafu . They can get two free standard and five free overnight monthly fuel delivery orders for one registered vehicle at their location of choice.

“In today's fast-paced UAE landscape, our customers are constantly looking for ways to make the most of their precious time,” says Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. “That's why we're pleased to partner with CAFU to bring Prime members in Dubai an innovative solution: fuel delivery wherever their car is parked. Imagine being in an important meeting or enjoying family time without worrying about stopping for fuel. This exclusive Prime benefit delivers value worth up to 5x the monthly membership fee, and as CAFU expands to Sharjah and the northern emirates, even more members will be able to experience this convenience alongside all the other benefits of Prime membership."

Rashid Al Ghurair, Founder and CEO of CAFU, added: "At CAFU, our mission has always been to simplify the way people experience car ownership by bringing fuel services directly to them, anytime and anywhere. Partnering with Amazon UAE to bring CAFU fuel delivery services to Prime members is another step in making everyday life more seamless, convenient, and rewarding. This collaboration not only amplifies the value of Prime but also reinforces our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions across the UAE. We are proud to work alongside Amazon to redefine mobility services and look forward to extending these benefits to even more drivers as we expand nationwide and internationally."