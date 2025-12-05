Amazon UAE partners with CAFU to offer Prime members a year of free fuel delivery

Prime customers get free delivery on monthly fuel orders in Dubai, UAE expansion planned
Dubai: Amazon UAE and CAFU announced that Prime members in the UAE can enjoy 12 months of free access to the CAFU fuel delivery subscription with their Prime membership.
Prime members on Amazon.ae can avail this exclusive offer at www.amazon.ae/cafu to enjoy free delivery on two standard and five overnight monthly fuel delivery orders for one registered vehicle carried out at their location of choice.
CAFU is expanding its fuel delivery service to Prime members, offering exclusive benefits and an estimated Dh400 in annual savings, along with the wide range of shopping and entertainment benefits available to members year-round for only Dh16/month.
Through the CAFU mobile app, Prime members have the flexibility to conveniently access the service at the location of their choice, including outdoor parking areas, shopping malls, office complexes, and residential areas.
The exclusive offer is currently available to Prime members across Dubai, with expansion plans across the UAE underway.
Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, said: “In today’s fast-paced UAE landscape, our customers are constantly looking for ways to make the most of their precious time. That’s why we’re pleased to partner with CAFU to bring Prime members in Dubai an innovative solution: fuel delivery wherever their car is parked. Imagine being in an important meeting or enjoying family time without worrying about stopping for fuel. This exclusive Prime benefit delivers value worth up to 5x the monthly membership fee, and as CAFU expands to Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, even more members will be able to experience this convenience alongside all the other benefits of Prime membership.”
Rashid Al Ghurair, Founder and CEO, Cafu, said: “At CAFU, our mission has always been to simplify the way people experience car ownership by bringing fuel services directly to them, anytime and anywhere. Partnering with Amazon UAE to bring CAFU fuel delivery services to Prime members is another step in making everyday life more seamless, convenient, and rewarding. This collaboration not only amplifies the value of Prime but also reinforces our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions across the UAE.
We are proud to work alongside Amazon to redefine mobility services and look forward to extending these benefits to even more drivers as we expand nationwide and internationally.”
As the region’s first on-demand fuel delivery and vehicle services app, CAFU offers subscribers monthly fuel deliveries and discounts on fuel and vehicle services, all accessible through the CAFU mobile app.
