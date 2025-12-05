Amazon UAE partners with CAFU to offer Prime members a year of free fuel delivery

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, said: “In today’s fast-paced UAE landscape, our customers are constantly looking for ways to make the most of their precious time. That’s why we’re pleased to partner with CAFU to bring Prime members in Dubai an innovative solution: fuel delivery wherever their car is parked. Imagine being in an important meeting or enjoying family time without worrying about stopping for fuel. This exclusive Prime benefit delivers value worth up to 5x the monthly membership fee, and as CAFU expands to Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, even more members will be able to experience this convenience alongside all the other benefits of Prime membership.”