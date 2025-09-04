GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia launches first trial of drone parcel deliveries in push for smarter logistics

The drone trial forms part of efforts under Vision 2030 to enhance transport efficiency

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched its first trial of drone deliveries for postal parcels, marking a milestone in the Kingdom’s drive to modernise its logistics sector. The pilot project, unveiled Thursday, is a joint effort between the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and the Transport General Authority (TGA), according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Officials described the test as a pivotal step toward reimagining postal and delivery services. Rumaih Al Rumaih, Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, said the initiative would “open new horizons” for expanding delivery options and developing innovative solutions tailored to the Kingdom’s digital transformation agenda.

The drone trial forms part of broader efforts under Vision 2030 to enhance transport efficiency, cut delivery times, and integrate advanced technologies into daily life. Authorities emphasised that the initiative will pave the way for safer, faster, and more sustainable parcel delivery across the Kingdom.

