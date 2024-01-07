Dubai: Turki Al Sheikh, Head of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced on Friday the temporary closure of Riyadh’s Boulevard City after witnessing a historic surge in attendance, with more than 200,000 visitors for the first time ever.
Al Sheikh issued an apology to the public, explaining that the closure was a necessary step to maintain service quality and ensure the comfort of visitors.
The record attendance occurred during the mid-year school vacation, aligning perfectly with the Riyadh Season and offering residents and tourists alike a prime opportunity to experience its diverse attractions.
Now in its fourth year, the Riyadh Season, themed “Big Time,” presents a variety of entertainment choices and global experiences, drawing visitors from all over the world to Riyadh during the winter. The event features an extensive lineup, including thousands of concerts, exhibitions, and other unique entertainment activities.
This season’s highlights include appearances by famous celebrities and renowned brands, adding to its appeal. The Riyadh Season continues to provide a rich blend of cultural and entertainment experiences, further establishing Riyadh as a key destination for major global entertainment and cultural events.