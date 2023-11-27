Dubai: Riyadh Season, which commenced on October 28, has become a sensation, attracting an impressive 5 million visitors within less than a month.
Under the theme of “Big Time,” Riyadh Season made an unforgettable launch with “The Battle of the Baddest,” a grand opening that brought together visitors and renowned personalities from around the world.
The remarkable event marked a milestone in the region’s entertainment landscape, setting the stage for more excitement.
Over the past few weeks, Riyadh Season has been setting new records in visitor numbers and achieving significant milestones. The season has enriched its entertainment offerings with high-quality events and experiences, ensuring there is something for everyone.
With the daily addition of engaging activities, the season’s visitor count is expected to double in the coming weeks. Riyadh Season boasts an array of exhibitions, festivals, boxing matches, and diverse events that cater to a wide range of interests.
Now in its fourth edition, Riyadh Season’s “Big Time” theme promises an unparalleled series of global entertainment options and experiences. Drawing visitors from around the world to the heart of Riyadh during the winter months, the season offers a chance to enjoy thousands of music concerts, exhibitions, and other unique entertainment events, featuring elite celebrities and renowned brands.
The season is an annual festival which usually begins in October and continues across the winter months. The closing date for this year’s season is yet to be announced with reports citing a possibility of the event going on until April 2024.