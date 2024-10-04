Cairo: A high-profile Saudi falconry exhibition has started in Riyadh and runs for 10 days with the participation of 400 exhibitors from 45 countries.

The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2024 is organised by the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham north of Riyadh.

Held under the theme “A World That Looks like You”, the exhibition offers a range of activities set to enrich the visitors’ experience.

Set up on a total area of around 160,000 square metres, the event features activities that include daily workshops on falcons, their care and breeding, supplies, food, camping, safaris, and hunting weapons, motorcycles, bicycles, and four-wheel drive vehicles.

Besides, a zone, dubbed the Future Falconers Programme, is designated for children with recreational, and educational activities.

Additionally, the exhibition comprises a digital museum, expositions of photography and fine arts, as well as zones for crafts, interactive games, a food court, four-wheel drive trials, equestrian and drone shows.

The current edition of the exhibition introduces a new concept aimed to highlight the Saudi heritage, cultural and civilization identity, said the club’s spokesman Walid Al Taweel.

“We seek to sustain the falconry heritage, and the connection with the falcon, which is a cultural symbol in the kingdom standing for courage, dignity and pride, by shedding light on falcons, hunting and the hobbies associated with them,” he added.