Jerusalem: The Israeli army warned residents to evacuate part of central Gaza on Saturday, saying the military was preparing to use "great force" against Hamas fighters in the area.

The evacuation call is the first in weeks for Gaza as the Israeli military has largely shifted its focus to fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"Hamas and the terrorist organisations continue their terrorist activities within your area and, as a result, the IDF (military) will act with great force against these elements," the evacuation order posted by the Israeli army said, with an attached map listing the blocks to be evacuated.

Palestinians living in areas near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza have been warned to evacuate under the latest order posted on X.

Israel has destroyed large swathes of Gaza since Hamas's October 7 attack last year, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly pledging to secure total victory over the militants.

A year later, the confirmed death toll from the Hamas attack - including hostages killed in captivity - has reached 1,205 on the Israeli side, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Militants abducted 251 hostages during the attack, 97 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military has said are dead.

In Gaza, nearly all of its 2.4 million residents have been displaced at least once.

At least 41,825 people have been killed, most of them women or children, according to the territory's health ministry. The United Nations has acknowledged the figures as reliable.