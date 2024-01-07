Cairo: Saudi authorities daily use 115 tonnes of rug sterilisation substances and 30 tonness of perfume at the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site in Medina, a major destination for the Muslim faithful from around the world.
Fawzi Al Hujaili, Deputy chief of the General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques for Services, cited daily programmes implemented at the Prophet’s Mosque for sterilisation and disinfection.
“The quantities used for scenting at the mosque reach 30 tonnes daily while those for sterilising rugs near 115 tonnes and 110 tonnes for disinfecting the floors,” he told Saudi news TV Al Ekhbariya.
“The equipment used for disinfection, sterilisation and floor washing exceeds 600 devices, each operating independently with well-trained workers,” the official added.
After undertaking rites of Umrah or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Mecca, many pilgrims would flock to the Prophet’s Mosque to pray and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located.
Around 5.2 million Muslims offered prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in one week, according to official figures released late last month. Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to perform Umrah during the current season that began more than six months ago.
Last April, Saudi authorities unveiled a gilded brass barrier surrounding the Sacred Chamber at the Prophet’s Mosque. The barrier replaced a wooden barrier to preserve the visual identity and architectural pattern of the Mosque, officials said at the time.
The barrier has posts fixed to the bottom base by internal props, guaranteeing its immovability under pressure.