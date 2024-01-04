Cairo: Tourism authorities in Saudi Arabia have shut down a total of 330 hotels and furnished apartments over violations in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, two major destinations for Muslim worshippers.
The closures followed inspection tours made by the kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism of hospitality facilities in both cities.
Inspections in Mecca resulted in detecting more than 2,000 infringements and the shutdown of 280 facilities for having pursued the business before obtaining the licences required for operation.
Meanwhile, 1,200 violations were detected in Medina and 50 hospitality facilities were shut down pending obtaining licences.
The ministry urged all tourism service providers to comply with related regulations and quality standards.
Launched under the motto, “our guests are a priority”, the ministry is pursuing inspection campaigns aimed at regulating the sector and upgrading the quality of the services.
Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100 million tourists by the year 2030 as part of an ambitious scheme to diversify its oil-reliant economy.
Millions of Muslims from inside and outside Saudi Arabia yearly flock to the Grand Mosque, Islam’s most sacred site, in Mecca to perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage and offer prayers.
After Umrah, many pilgrims would head to the Prophet’s Mosque, Is-lam’s second holiest place, in Medina.
The Prophet’s Mosque houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is located.
Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad during the current Umrah season amid facilities for overseas pilgrims.