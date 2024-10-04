Cairo: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has approved the appointment of four imams to lead Muslim worshippers at Islam’s two holiest mosques in Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Badr Al Turki and Sheikh Al Walid Al Shamsan have been appointed as imams at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s most sacred, in Mecca, said Head of the Religious Affairs Presidency at the Two Holy Mosques Abdulrahman Al Sudais.

In addition, Sheikh Mohammed Burhaji and Sheikh Abdullah Al Qarafi have been appointed as imams at the Prophet’s Mosque, the second holiest site, in Medina.

Muslims from across the globe annually flock to the Grand Mosque to perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage and prayers. The mosque houses the Holy Kaaba that Muslims pray towards.

Around 13.5 Muslims performed Umrah at the Grand Mosque last year, according to Saudi figures.

The current season of Umrah, which can be undertaken around the year, got underway in late June after the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims attended in and around Mecca.

After performing Umrah, many pilgrims head to Medina to offer prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque.

Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, has in recent months introduced a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country for Umrah.