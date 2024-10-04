Dubai: A recent study by the National Centre for Social Studies and Research has revealed that 64.8 per cent of Saudis are inclined to marry partners from outside the Kingdom, a significant figure reflecting shifting social attitudes toward marriage.

The study, conducted by Dr. Mohammed Al Toum of Imam Mohammed bin Saud University, identified various factors contributing to this trend, including the growing emotional connections between Saudis and non-Saudis, the financial burden of marriage within the Kingdom, and the care needs of aging individuals.

The research also pointed to the failure of previous marriages between Saudis as a motivating factor for seeking partners abroad.

It emphasised that this increasing trend of cross-border marriages could have long-term impact on the social and cultural fabric of Saudi families.

While some fear these unions may dilute traditional customs, the study suggested they could also foster greater cultural exchange and openness within society.