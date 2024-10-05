Cairo: Saudi Arabia's state media regulator has imposed a total fine of SR300,000 on six expatriates for engaging in commercial advertising without the required licenses.

The General Authority of Media Regulation stated that it had summoned the six male and female expats for violating the kingdom's media rules. The regulatory body also noted that it had previously issued a circular prohibiting expatriate violators of the labor system and those without the necessary licenses from advertising on social media.

In recent months, Saudi authorities have cracked down on cyber offenses ranging from inappropriate ads to personal posts that infringe on the cultural and ethical norms of Saudi society.

In August, the regulator imposed a total of SR400,000 in fines and suspended the licenses of four social media celebrities for sharing content deemed offensive. The identities of the offenders were not disclosed. The punitive measures included the suspension of their "Muwthak" licenses, which are required for celebrities engaging in commercial advertising via their personal social media accounts.

Last December, the regulator fined an online celebrity SR100,000 and revoked her license over remarks considered harmful to family values. At that time, the authority stated that the Snapchat influencer had appeared in a video using “inappropriate phrases inciting family harm.”