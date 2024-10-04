Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology has issued a series of weather alerts, warning of heavy rains and strong winds expected across several regions until next Tuesday.

The affected areas include Mecca, Medina, Sharqiya, Al Baha, Asir, Jizan, Hail, and Al Jawf, with varying weather conditions ranging from moderate rain to thunderstorms, high-speed winds, and reduced visibility.

In the Mecca region, areas such as Al Qunfudhah and Taif are experiencing light rain, while Al Shafa and Missan are bracing for moderate downpours.

Similar weather conditions are forecasted for Al Baha, where heavy rains and gusty winds are reducing visibility.

Asir and Jazan regions are expected to see more intense conditions, including thunderstorms, high winds, and flash flooding, particularly in Al Majaridah and Rijal Almaa.

Meanwhile, the Medina region is facing strong winds and low visibility, particularly in Yanbu and Al Rais.

The Eastern Province and Hail are contending with raised dust and powerful winds, reducing visibility in key cities such as Dammam and Khobar. Dust storms are also sweeping through Al Jouf, including Dumat Al Jandal and Sakaka, where conditions are expected to persist until midday Friday.