Dubai: Saudi Arabia has issued more than one million Hajj visas since May 9 this year, according to Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

“The issuance of Hajj visas is the final step in a process that involves thorough planning and preparation. Scheduling the grouping and movement of pilgrims between Hajj cities and regions is based on accumulated experience and modern technical capabilities,” Mashat said.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah utilises advanced technologies for scheduling pilgrim groups, assigning roles, and maintaining communication with pilgrim offices. One such technological advancement is the Nusuk card, which helps in the efficient grouping of pilgrims and identifying violators.

Mashat emphasised the complexity of the Hajj system, which includes aspects of jurisprudence, security, and health.

Ring roads

“The holy sites transform from empty cities into bustling hubs with millions of pilgrims within 24 hours. There has been a significant cultural shift within the ministry towards early preparations throughout the year,” he noted, adding that the Ministry of Hajj launched an unprecedented preparedness charter immediately after last year’s Hajj season.

Saleh Al Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Mecca City and the Holy Sites, highlighted the completion of the ring roads in Mecca and the investment of SR7 billion in infrastructure and electricity to improve services and enhance safety.

Al Rasheed said that over 70 million passengers benefit from the transportation system in Mecca, which includes developed transport stations. He also discussed the Sacrificial Meat Project, noting that over one million sheep will be slaughtered and their meat distributed to the poor in 27 countries.

Mecca Mayor Musaed Al Daoud outlined initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life in Mecca. These include re-planning and redesigning crowded areas to be user-friendly and humanizing about 4,000 designated homes with a total capacity of 1.7 million pilgrims. Al Daoud also highlighted the use of advanced technologies for monitoring cleanliness and waste management, and the continuous efforts in environmental sanitation and insect control.