Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched an air ambulance service to enhance healthcare for pilgrims during the Hajj season of 2024.

Fahad Al Jalajel, Minister of Health and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA), inaugurated the service from the towers adjacent to the Grand Mosque in Mecca on Wednesday.

The air ambulance service aims to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims as it enables quick response to medical emergencies, providing specialised care and transporting patients to advanced health facilities efficiently.

The service includes seven helicopters strategically positioned around the Grand Mosque and other holy sites, ensuring rapid access to patients and injured individuals.

This new service integrates with the broader health system, from emergency call reception to patient transfer to specialized facilities.

The deployment of the air ambulance service comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s planning to support pilgrims.