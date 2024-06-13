Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s meteorology office has issued a set of guidelines for pilgrims now gathered in the kingdom to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage that starts Friday amid high temperatures.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has advised the pilgrims to avoid direct exposure to the sun, especially at the peak time from noon to 3pm.

The faithful are, moreover, recommended to stay indoors in the case of strong winds, rainfall or any erratic weather conditions.

NCM has advised the pilgrims to follow up on weather updates while heading to undertake the Hajj rituals and follow weather-related instructions.

Hajj is one of Islam’s five obligatory duties. Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

Hot to extremely hot weather is expected during the Hajj season with temperatures forecast to range from 45 to 48 degrees Celsius in Mecca and Medina.

Saudi authorities have sought to reduce the impact of scorching heat by cooling roads, pedestrians’ walkways, and installing misting fans and umbrellas at the holy places.

More than 1.5 million Muslims from around the world have already arrived in the kingdom in the run-up to Hajj, according to official figures.

More are expected to converge on Saudi Arabia in the coming hours for the annual Islamic congregation amid unrelenting efforts by authorities there to enable them to undertake the rites with ease and comfort.

Saudi health authorities have deployed thousands of medical professionals to serve the pilgrims. The Ministry of Health has posted more than 32,000 medical and administrative personnel at health facilities including mobile clinics in Mecca and Medina as well as other sacred sites to provide different medical services for the pilgrims.