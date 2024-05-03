Dubai: A portion of the Dhahran Mosque, located on the campus of King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, has collapsed due to severe weather conditions.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the roof of the mosque’s external expansion gave way under the pressure of torrential rains and high winds.

The affected structure was originally an outdoor courtyard of the mosque, transformed over 20 years ago to accommodate more worshippers with the addition of metal panel roofing. This area, designed to expand the mosque’s capacity, unfortunately could not withstand the recent extreme weather.

The mosque, a longstanding structure built in 1393 AH (1974), is a significant part of the university campus. The collapse has raised concerns about the safety of such expansions under harsh weather conditions, which have become increasingly common in the region.