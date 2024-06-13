Dubai: In a commendable display of coordination and care, the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has organised a convoy of 31 ambulances carrying patients from various hospitals in Medina to perform Hajj.

While ensuring their ongoing medical treatment, 18 hospitalised pilgrims of diverse nationalities will be taken to the holy sites for the Hajj pilgrimage. Under the auspices of Medina’s General Directorate of Health Affairs, this operation epitomised seamless collaboration across multiple healthcare sectors.

Each ambulance, meticulously outfitted with essential equipment, was manned by a dedicated team of 106 healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses and paramedics. Augmenting the main convoy’s efforts, six strategically stationed ambulances lined Al Hijrah Road between Medina and Mecca.

Supported by maintenance vehicles, oxygen supplies, mobile workshops, and rapid intervention units, these ambulances provided a crucial lifeline, ensuring uninterrupted care for the pilgrims.

In this noble endeavour, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority joined forces with esteemed medical institutions like King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Medina, Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Hospital of the National Guard, Prince Sultan Armed Forces Hospital, and various private-sector hospitals.