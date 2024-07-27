Dubai: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) in Oman has announced a comprehensive set of new measures aimed at regulating the labour market and enhancing job opportunities for Omani nationals, set to take effect in September.

Under the new directive, all state administrative units and government-owned companies must refrain from engaging with private sector entities that fail to meet the government's Omanisation targets.

Additionally, private sector companies must now secure an electronic certificate from the MoL, verifying their compliance with work standards and Omanisation quotas.

To prioritise employment for Omani citizens, the ministry has expanded the list of occupations non-Omanis are restricted from by adding over 30 new professions. This is to ensure that more jobs are available to the local workforce.

Moreover, all private sector establishments will be mandated to employ at least one Omani national in positions deemed suitable, with detailed future regulations on this requirement forthcoming from the ministry.

The MoL has also approved a financial package designed to bolster Omanisation across various sectors. The ministry also plans to adjust work permit fees as an incentive mechanism, proposing to double the costs for businesses that do not meet the Omanisation targets.