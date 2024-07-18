Dubai: The three gunmen who involved in the mosque shooting in Muscat were Omani brothers who were influenced by misguided ideas, the Royal Oman Police said in a statement.
In its statement, the Royal Oman Police said: “In commitment to keep the public informed of the developments in the Al Wadi Al Kabir shooting incident, it has been confirmed that the three perpetrators involved in the incident were Omani national and brothers.
They were killed due to their insistence on resisting security personnel. Investigations and inquiries have indicated they were influenced by misguided ideas. The Royal Oman Police reiterates its thanks and gratitude to everyone for their vigilance, concern and commitment to the safety and security of their country.”
The shooting left nine people dead, including one police officer and three gunmen.
It also left 28 others wounded, including four people who were from the police.
Four Pakistanis an Indian were among the dead. Daesh claimed responsibility for the deadly shooting.