This image grab from a UGC video taken on July 16, 2024 shows people fleeing the scene of a shooting at a mosque in the Al Wadi Al Kabir area in the east of Oman's capital Muscat.

Dubai: Daesh has reportedly claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack that targeted a Shiite prayer gathering in Oman, Arabic media reported citing a statement released on the group's Aamaq channel.

Three "Daesh fighters in the Omani capital, Muscat" were behind the shooting on Monday, Aamaq said in a statement on its Telegram channels, adding that the targets were "Shiites practising their annual rituals" on the occasion of the holy mourning period of Ashura.

The death toll from a shooting near a mosque in Oman’s capital has climbed to six, including four Pakistanis and an Indian, police said on Tuesday, adding that the three attackers were also killed.