Dubai: Daesh has reportedly claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack that targeted a Shiite prayer gathering in Oman, Arabic media reported citing a statement released on the group's Aamaq channel.
Three "Daesh fighters in the Omani capital, Muscat" were behind the shooting on Monday, Aamaq said in a statement on its Telegram channels, adding that the targets were "Shiites practising their annual rituals" on the occasion of the holy mourning period of Ashura.
The death toll from a shooting near a mosque in Oman’s capital has climbed to six, including four Pakistanis and an Indian, police said on Tuesday, adding that the three attackers were also killed.