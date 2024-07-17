Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting incident in a mosque courtyard in Wadi Kabir in the Sultanate of Oman, which led to deaths and injury to several innocent people, and expressed solidarity with all measures implemented by Oman to protect its security and stability.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, which undermine security and stability, and endanger the lives of the population, in contravention of international law.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Sultanate of Oman, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.