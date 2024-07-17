Dubai: The UAE and other Gulf countries have condemned a deadly shooting that killed at least six people — four Pakistanis, an Indian and an Omani police officer — and wounded 28.

The three gunmen behind the attack were also killed in the attack in a mosque courtyard in Wadi Al Kabir.

Expressing solidarity with all measures implemented by Oman to protect its security and stability, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, which undermine security and stability, and endanger the lives of the population.

Condemning the shooting, Saudi Arabia praised “the speed and efficiency” with which Omani authorities dealt with the shooting.

Bahrain’s foreign ministry called the shooting a “heinous attack that goes against all religious and moral values and aims to destabilise the security and stability of Oman”.

Secretary general of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al Budaiwi “affirmed the full support and solidarity of GCC countries” with their fellow member state.

Pakistan Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, Imran Ali, who visited the injured, described the events of Monday’s attack in Al Wadi Al Kabir as “a very difficult and disturbing day,” but expressed relief that “the worst is over.”

The attack was claimed by Daesh, who claimed similar attacks on mosques in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in 2015.

Three “Daesh fighters in the Omani capital, Muscat” were behind the shooting on Monday, Aamaq said in a statement on its Telegram channels.

Attack started with gunfire from building adjacent to mosque

Speaking to AFP, Pakistan’s ambassador to Oman Imran Ali said the mosque was mostly frequented by south Asian expatriates. Oman is home to at least 400,000 Pakistanis, he said.

Deeply saddened

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply saddened by the terrorist attack”.

In a statement on X, he said: “Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman and offers full assistance in the investigation.”

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, condemned the shooting as a “divisive” act.

Pakistan’s ambassador said the attack started with gunfire from a building adjacent to the mosque as hundreds of people gathered for prayers.

The worshippers were held “hostage” by militants before “they were later freed by Omani forces”, Ali told AFP.

He said there was little information on the perpetrators or their possible motive.

Police said “all necessary security measures and procedures have been taken to handle the situation” following the attack.