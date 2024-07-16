It is widely observed that the number of European visitors has rose in the first five months of 2024, which could be a catalyst to the evident rising revenues.

According to the NCSI, Omani nationals constituted the largest group of hotel guests, numbering 306,255. European guests increased by 19.6 per cent to 286,980, while Asian guests rose by 21 per cent to 133,771. Guests from GCC countries grew by 6.8 per cent to 58,572, and African guests increased by 1.6 per cent to 4,677. Guests from Australia, New Zealand and neighbouring countries, numbered 13,446 during the period.