Dubai: Oman's revenues from three to five-star hotels reached $281.5 million (Dh1 billion) in May, marking a 10.2 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023, as reported by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).
During this period, the total number of hotel guests rose by 13.7 per cent to 913,677, compared to 803,442 in 2023. The hotel occupancy rate also saw growth, increasing by 6 per cent.
It is widely observed that the number of European visitors has rose in the first five months of 2024, which could be a catalyst to the evident rising revenues.
According to the NCSI, Omani nationals constituted the largest group of hotel guests, numbering 306,255. European guests increased by 19.6 per cent to 286,980, while Asian guests rose by 21 per cent to 133,771. Guests from GCC countries grew by 6.8 per cent to 58,572, and African guests increased by 1.6 per cent to 4,677. Guests from Australia, New Zealand and neighbouring countries, numbered 13,446 during the period.