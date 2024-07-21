Muscat: A Gulf tourist was arrested in Oman after a video showing reckless driving and environmental damage went viral. The driver was caught drifting on a public road in Dhofar Governorate.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) shared a screenshot from the video on its social media handle, which captured the motorists parading and drifting on the street and driving in a dangerous manner, posing risks to other road users and harming the green landscape environment in the Dhofar Governorate.

The motorist was issued citations for reckless driving and traffic violations.

The motorist was subsequently charged for drifting and violating traffic laws.

"The Dhofar Governorate Police Command arrested a Gulf tourist after a video clip was circulated showing him parading and drifting the vehicle and harming the green landscape environment in the Dhofar Governorate," ROP said in a statement.

"The legal procedures are being completed against him," ROP added.