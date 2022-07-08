Tips on mindful eating:

— Always consume red meat in moderation.

— Whenever possible, opt for healthier dessert alternatives such as fruit and dark chocolates.

— Incorporate a good portion of fiber from fruit and vegetables in every meal, as well as lean protein. This will help you feel satiated and suppress sugar cravings. It will also help prevent constipation.

— Drink a lot of water to remain hydrated.

— Always avoid bingeing. Space out your meals and try not to eat unless you actually feel hungry.

— Avoid eating heavy meals at night or late in the evening.

— If you are especially fond of sweets, try to eat them during the daytime rather than at night.

— Limit your consumption of oily and sugary food as much as possible.

— Physical activity is always welcome, even during festive occasions, as it helps burn extra calories. So try to enjoy a game of football, badminton or any other sport with your loved ones, to stay fit.