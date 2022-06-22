1 of 12
Drawing a perfect line between its legacy and all the possibilities the future can provide – that’s what Dubai does best. At the Expo City Dubai, the city has once again perfected that unique mix.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Because the new ‘city’ builds on the platform of one Dubai’s biggest breakthrough moments – the hosting of a global event that drew in millions over its six-month run despite all the obstacles that were placed initially after the pandemic burst.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Now, as memories of those Expo-fuelled months remain stuck in memory, some of those structures become the foundation for the future-forward Expo City Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
As Dubai has consistently done through the decades, the legacy and the future co-mingle. It’s been done before, whether through extending the city from the World Trade Centre all the way to Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone in the 80’s. Then creating the pockets of clusters – DIFC, Downtown, Dubai Marina, DMCC – in between.
Image Credit: AP
At Expo City Dubai (it was earlier branded ‘District 2020’), October will bring more visibility on what the city planners have in mind. Sure, the permanent structures – Al Wasl Plaza, Mobility Pavilion, Terra – have all been repurposed to serve Dubai’s current and future residents. And linking them in turn to the Expo legacy. Above The UAE Pavilion at Expo City.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
This is the point where the City makes a decisive push for the future – LEED-certified buildings, doing away with single-use plastic and creating a destination that is self-sustained on all scores.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Plus, of course, this will be a car-free zone. In total. No exceptions. Above, water Feature at Expo City.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
With the switch to Expo City Dubai, the next stage would be to see how the rest of the destination shapes up. From the Expo, 80 per cent of the infrastructure will be retained. So, whoever comes in new still has that 20 per cent land canvas to showcase their credentials. Above, the Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum to highlight the history and impact of world expos and success of the six-month global event in Dubai.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Come October, Expo City Dubai will take its place among the 'destinations' the city has embedded within itself. There was the earlier reveal of the Museum of the Future, and just days before, of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Above, a general view of Alif - The Mobility Pavilion. Some of the big pavilions like Terra (Sustainability) and Alif (Mobility) will re-open in September.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
And whatever be your means of transport to Expo City Dubai, be sure to leave the car outside. And hop on the bike...
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Vision Pavilion.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
The Dubai Exhibition Centre, which is just next to Expo 2020 Metro Station, will continue to host local and global events.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai