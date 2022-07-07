Dubai: Ready for the long Eid Al Adha break? If you are making plans to head out this weekend, here's the weather forecast from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy across the UAE, but hot.
"The weather is expected to be hot during the daytime and mild by night," the NCM report said.
However, clouds will continue to cover the country in the eastern region (Fujairah and Al Ain), with some convective clouds. Rain, thunder and lightning is also expected in these areas at times.
The NCM also confirmed that cloudseeding flights will be dispatched, depending on the formation of rain-bearing convective clouds, to maximise rainfall in the country.
The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general, with different intensities of rainfall over scattered areas of the country from time to time.
Moderate to strong winds are expected to cause dust storms at times. "The wind will be Southeasterly to Northeasterly, moderate in general, becoming strong at times with convective clouds, causing blowing dust and sand over exposed areas leading to poor horizontal visibility," the NCM said.
There will be a significant fall in temperatures on Sunday, the weather bureau added.
Expected maximum temperatures during Eid weekend
- Coasts and Islands 35°C to 38°C
- Interior regions 37°C to 43°C
- Mountain regions 28°C to 33°C
If you are planning a beach trip, the sea will generally be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times, especially with convective clouds in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.