With Eid in Dubai being celebrated from July 7 to 17, here's a list of some top notch events and entertainment for the whole family.
Baby Shark – Adventure With Friends: If Pinkfong’s ‘Baby Shark’ has come to the rescue in the midst of your toddler’s temper tantrum then this live show is right up your alley. ‘Baby Shark — Adventure with Friends’, which is being staged at The Theatre, Mall of The Emirates, will serve up a fin-tastic adventure. Dive into an underwater adventure with themed games and activities, such as learning the ‘Baby Shark’ song and dance, playing DJ and remixing the iconic song, catching fish, art and craft workshops, trivia time, memory game and more. You can also get the chance to meet Baby Shark and Pink Fong and watch an entertaining mini show. Details: Tickets priced at Dh150 for everyone over the age of two. Only one ticket is required for any child below 2 years and a guardian accompanying them. From July 7 to 17.
Salim-Sulaiman live in concert: Top performers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, the musical duo who are known for their chart-toppers such as ‘Ore Piya’ and ‘Shukran Allah’, will perform in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on July 16 and add to the upcoming festive atmosphere. Accompanying the composers is a slate of talents including ‘Indian Idol’ winner Salman Ali, along with Bhoomi Trivedi and Raj Pandit. Salim and Sulaiman are two of India’s most revered and popular composers, having scored music for more than 100 films including ‘Kurbaan’, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, ‘Fashion’ and ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. Details: At the Coca-Cola Arena on July 16. Tickets are available online on platinumlist.net and bookmyshow.ae with prices starting from Dh299. Doors will open at 7pm.
Rabeh Saqr Live: The celebrated Saudi Arabian artist will perform live at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on July 11. From ‘Ya Nasiem Alail’ to ‘Sabrien’ and ‘Anta Malek’, the hitmaker will perform his most popular tracks that will get you on your feet. With a soulful voice and decades of experience in the world of music, expect nothing less than an electrifying evening. Doors open at 7.30pm. Details: On July 11, ticket prices start from Dh195 and are available on Platinumlist.
‘Tambakhia’ live show: Head over to the Dubai Opera on July 10 and 11 to watch ‘Tambakhia’, a brand-new satirical play by the Kuwaiti comedy icon Tariq Al-Ali. Watch the funnyman play the role of Bou Awwad, a sports club president, who doesn’t miss a single opportunity to further his career and has minimal interest in family relations. Expect over two hours of jokes and humorous on-stage antics that are sure to leave you in splits of laughter. Details: At Dubai Opera on July 10 and 11, with tickets from Dh150 on the venue’s website. Doors open at 7.30pm.
Beat The Heat with Cairokee and Afroto: Egyptian band Cairokee and trap artist Afroto will perform live in Dubai at this indoor concert at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Rashid Hall on July 16. Details: Doors open at 6pm with the concert beginning at 7.30pm. Ticket prices start from Dh100 and are available online.
The Laughter Factory: Paul Tonkinson, former Time Out London comedian of the year, will be bringing his unique style of physical comedy to the Gulf. Tonkinson is one of the UKs finest acts and has been described as a ’One-man Simpsons cast’. Joining him will be American act Lisa Alvarado, who is known in the US as the ‘Latin Queen of Comedy’. Her TV credits tell us, when it comes to live comics, we are in a very safe pair of hands. Finally comedy circuit favourite, Pierre Hollins also takes to the stage this Eid. This former street performer is highly entertaining and delivers a show that often whips the crowd into a state of euphoria. Details: July 15 and 16 at Movenpick JBR Dubai. Tickets priced at Dh160. Show starts at 8.30pm.
Dom Joly Live: Take a seat in the front row to watch Lebanese-British comedian Dom Joly live at Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach this July. After a terrific response at shows across the UK last year, the funnyman will now be bringing his highly anticipated Holiday Snaps tour to Dubai. The witty storyteller will take you on his life’s journey with stories from his childhood in Beirut to smashing it in the world of television and globetrotting to promote his books. Details: On July 8 at Movenpick JBR Dubai with tickets priced from Dh195.
Naveen Richard Live: Head to The Junction for a night of laughs with stand-up comedian Naveen Richard bringing his brand of humour to the Dubai stage. The Indian funnyman abandoned his law degree to pursue a full-time career as an actor and comic, and once you attend his gig, you’ll know he did the right thing. Details: At The Junction on July 16, with ticket prices starting at Dh80.
Fireworks and fun: The Dubai Festival City Mall is celebrating Eid Al Adha with spectacular fireworks, traditional performances and more. Watch the winner of Italy’s Got Talent 2016, Moses Concas as he performs his famous beatboxing harmonica set from July 9 to 11. Or if you’re looking for something more traditional then don’t miss the Lebanese dancers putting on a cultural display. On July 12, get into the Eid festivities with a slice of Emirati culture. Local Al Harbia dancers will wow the crowds with a performance featuring a traditional dance at 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.15pm. Cap it off with a display of fireworks on July 10 at 8pm.
Roaming Entertainment: Beloved Dubai characters Modesh and Dana will be calling in to say hello at malls across the city. Catch up with them at Barsha City Centre, Me’aisem City Centre, Circle Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, DIFC, Nakheel Mall, Mercato Mall, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City Mall, Mall of the Emirates, The Outlet Village, and Al Khawaneej Walk from July 9 to 17. Also enjoy a sample of musical performances from cultural artists hailing from the world over from July 9 to 12, including traditional bands from Turkey, Spain, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Morocco and Uzbekistan, appearing at malls citywide including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, DIFC, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall and more. Experience traditional Emirati music with Alharbia and Ayal performances in shopping and leisure hotspots such as Bluewaters, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Khawaneej Walk, The Outlet Village, Dubai Festival Plaza, DIFC, Nakheel Mall, and more, from July 9 to 12.
