Dubai: Everyone in UAE is reminded to adhere to pertinent COVID-19 safety protocols while celebrating the Eid Al Adha holidays, which begin on Friday, to ensure the health and safety of the community.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has reiterated the precautionary measures such as wearing of face masks and practicing physical distancing — especially when sitting next to vulnerable persons, such as the elderly, people of determination, and those with chronic diseases.

NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Taher Al Ameri assured: “The UAE continues to embrace its proactive strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the recent increase in the number of infections, confirming its well preparedness to deal with the situation.”

Eid prayers and protocols

Across the UAE, mosques and prayer halls will open their doors after the Fajr (dawn) prayers on the first day of Eid. Worshippers are strongly advised to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. The police will supervise the entry and exit of worshippers as well as volunteers and imams, to prevent overcrowding and maintain order. Outer courtyards of mosques will be prepared to ensure the implementation of protocols, and there is a possibility of using parks and public parking spaces adjacent to mosques. Loud speakers and social distancing labels will also be provided.

NCEMA underscored: “Worshippers must wear face masks at all times, maintain physical distancing of one metre and use personal or single-use prayer mats. People are advised to avoid gatherings, handshakes and physical greetings, and opt for verbal greetings.”

Corniche Street in Ajman decorated with lights ahead of Eid Al Adha. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Authorities added Eid prayer and ceremony shall not exceed 20 minutes and physical distancing stickers will be placed across the outdoor spaces surrounding mosques.

Moreover, Al Ameri underlined: “We urge the public to use electronic alternatives to distribute cash bonuses and gifts, and limit celebrations to immediate family members and relatives, as well as avoid physical greetings.”

“In the event of symptoms of influenza, and in the event of infection, we emphasise the application of home quarantine,” authorities added.

Weather forecast

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a four-day forecast from Friday (July 8) to Monday (July 11). According to NCM, the general weather condition is expected to be hot during daytime and mild by night. Scattered rains of varying intensities are expected in some parts of the country.

NCM enumerated: “There will be a significant fall in temperature on Sunday, and temperature will generally be mild. Clouds will continue to cover the country from the east, with some convective and rainy, associated with thunder and lightning at times. The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general, with different intensities of rainfall over scattered areas of the country from time to time.

Shoppers at a hypermarket in Sharjah ahead of Eid Al Adha, on Thursday. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Beachgoers will expect the seas to be generally slight to moderate, becoming rough at times, as convective clouds form in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. Winds are moderate in general and strong at times, causing blowing dust over exposed areas leading to poor horizontal visibility.

Authorities reminded everyone to stay hydrated at all times. The expected maximum temperatures are: coastal areas between 35 to 38 degrees Centigrade; interior areas between 37 to 43; and mountain regions between 28 to 33 degrees.

Free parking across the UAE

Authorities have announced free public parking across the UAE.

In Dubai, public parking is free for four days from July 8 July 11, except at multilevel parking terminals. Parking fees will resume on July 12. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has also announced extended operating hours for public transport, including Dubai Metro and public buses.

Authorities have announced free public parking across the UAE during Eid Al Adha. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Motorists will also enjoy free parking and toll-free roads in Abu Dhabi for four days, from Friday to Monday, according to the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre. Charges will be reinstated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, public parking across Sharjah will be free for three days during Eid Al Adha from Saturday (July 9) until Monday (July 11), The free parking, however, does not cover the 7-day paid parking zones, which are identified by the blue parking information signs, according to Sharjah Municipality.