UAE: Applying for a visit visa for a family member?
All you need to know about the documents required: You may be asked to provide a ‘consanguinity certificate’
UAE declares Islamic New Year holiday for private sector
It will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE
3. Demand for UAE Golden Visa, second passport set to surge
Many are choosing to live in UAE even after receiving a second passport
4. Window-sitting: People with no work in office but will not quit
It is when a person is left to themselves at the workplace
5. UAE expands Emiratisation to private sector firms with less than 50 employees
Companies, individual establishments employing 20-49 workers now included