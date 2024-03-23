Dubai: It was a rainy start to the weekend in the UAE, as light to moderate showers fell in parts of Abu Dhabi and some western areas of Dubai.

Rain of different intensities was reported in many parts of Abu Dhabi, especially in the Al Dhafrah region, including Bu Hamrah, Abu Dhabi Island, Madinat Zayed.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, light to moderate showers were recorded over Jebel Ali, Dubai Investments Park, Expo City, and some parts of Al Barsha. Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport also saw light sprinkles of rain on Saturday morning.

According to the National Center of Metorology (NCM) the weather on Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal and western areas with a chance of rainfall at intervals.

Last week, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued an early warning for unstable weather conditions expected between Sunday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 26.

According to the NCM, cloudy weather is expected in the coming days, because the country is affected by a "surface low-pressure system" extending from the Southwest.

"The low-pressure system will be associated with a humid Southeasterly wind and accompanied by an upper air low pressure from the Northwest, with a flow of different amounts of clouds from the west and southwest."

Heavy rain in some areas between Sunday and Tuesday

The cloud cover will increase from Sunday, March 24, to Tuesday, March 26, due to the deepening of the upper-air trough. "Clouds increase over scattered areas accompanied by light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas, which will be heavy at times, at intervals, accompanied by lightning and thunder at times, and a decrease in temperature. Cloud amounts will gradually decrease from Tuesday evening," NCM said.

Strong winds and very rough sea conditions

The NCM forecast alerts that strong winds are expected at times, especially in areas where clouds develop. This will cause dusty conditions and reduce horizontal visibility on the roads.