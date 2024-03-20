Rain clouds, rain, clouds, rain clouds hover above Emirates road
Dubai: Don't pack away your umbrellas just yet! The Met Office has issued an alert predicting cloudy weather this weekend, with a chance of heavy showers, thunder, and lightning in some parts of the UAE, early next week.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued another early warning for unstable weather conditions expected between Sunday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 26.

Meanwhile, spring has officially begun in the UAE, marking the end of winter with the arrival of the Spring Equinox today, March 20, at 7.06am (UAE time).

March equinox
The Northern Hemisphere's spring or 'vernal' equinox can fall between March 19 and 21, depending on the year. It marks the astronomical beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere. During the Spring equinox, the Sun passes directly above the equator, bringing nearly equal amounts of day and night in all parts of Earth. At the equator, an equinox results in about 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night.
North of the equator, the March equinox will bring us earlier sunrises and later sunsets.

According to the NCM, cloudy weather is expected in the coming days, because the country is affected by a "surface low-pressure system" extending from the Southwest.

"The low-pressure system will be associated with a humid Southeasterly wind and accompanied by an upper air low pressure from the Northwest, with a flow of different amounts of clouds from the west and southwest."

NCM weather alert
Cloudy weather on Friday and Saturday

The NCM forecast said that the UAE will see partly cloudy to overcast skies on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, with a chance of light and moderate rainfall over scattered areas.

Heavy rain in some areas between Sunday and Tuesday

The cloud cover will increase from Sunday, March 24, to Tuesday, March 26, due to the deepening of the upper-air trough. "Clouds increase over scattered areas accompanied by light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas, which will be heavy at times, at intervals, accompanied by lightning and thunder at times, and a decrease in temperature. Cloud amounts will gradually decrease from Tuesday evening," NCM said.

Strong winds and very rough sea conditions

The NCM forecast alerts that strong winds are expected at times, especially in areas where clouds develop. This will cause dusty conditions and reduce horizontal visibility on the roads.

Sea conditions will be light to moderate, becoming rough to very rough at times from Sunday in the Arabian Gulf and rough at times in the Oman Sea, especially with clouds.