Dubai: Rain or shine, you can beat the heat or stay dry with a free umbrella in Dubai! Public transport users in Dubai can pick up an umbrella for free at Al Ghubaiba Metro Station and Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

The free umbrellas are provided by UmbraCity, a Canadian rental umbrella company, in cooperation with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and in line with the Dubai government’s 2040 vision to make the city more walkable.

As of now, the free umbrellas have been launched at Al Ghubaiba Metro and Bus Station and are expected to expand to other public places like offices, malls and eventually the whole region.

The umbrellas are made with recycled material, provide Ultraviolet (UV) protection, and reduce the temperature under the umbrella by six degrees.

“Having an umbrella can be quite annoying, in the sense that you never have it when you really need it. Umbracity solves that problem and it makes walking from the Metro station to your office easier. It’s basically meant to get you from point A to B without any hassle,” Sarah Zia, the business development manager for UmbraCity, told Gulf News.

Where are the free umbrellas located?

• Al Ghubaiba Metro Station – Exit 1

• Al Ghubaiba Bus Station – Block F

How does it work?

According to Zia, here’s how you can get your free umbrella at these stations:

Step 1 - Once you are at the automated rental kiosk, scan your nol card. No amount will be deducted from your card. This step is just to register your account.

Step 2 - On the touch screen at the kiosk, enter details like your full name and mobile number.

Step 3 - Add your credit card or debit card details. The umbrella is free, but only for 24 hours, within which time you should return it to either of the two stations.

Step 4 - Once you are done using the umbrella, return it to the kiosk. If you do not return the umbrella within 24 hours, you will have to pay a certain amount of money.

What if I don’t return the umbrella?

If you don't return the umbrella within 24 hours, here is how you will be charged on your credit or debit card:

Free for 24 hours.

Dh10 for one day.

Maximum Dh50 for five days.